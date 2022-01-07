Darkhawk #5 Preview: A Pivotal Preview

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Darkhawk must choose between hero and villain in Darkhawk #5. Which one is most likely to earn him another mini-series? Check out the preview below.

Darkhawk #5

by Kyle Higgins & Juanan Ramirez, cover by Juanan Ramirez

Someone very close to the new Darkhawk has been killed. And the murderers are finally within his grasp for revenge! But will this defining moment set him up to be Marvel's next great hero…or its next great villain?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620085600511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620085600521 – DARKHAWK 5 KIM VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

75960620085600531 – DARKHAWK 5 RON LIM VARIANT – $3.99 US

