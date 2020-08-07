Darkness Reigns Over The King In Black In December

This is not the long-awaited Batman/Venom crossover by Donny Cates. But it might come close. Here's a preview image from Marvel Comics for The King In Black, from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman coming in December, stating "Darkness Reigns"

Maybe it's a Marvel sequel to Death Metal? The imagery does feel a little familiar…

KING IN BLACK #1

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

We knew a big Knull-related event is coming from Donny Cates in the Marvel Universe, a sequel to last year's Absolute Carnage, with Ryan Stegman. And this looks like it. The King In Black #1 by Cates and Stegman for December, and everyone wants in.

Knull is coming, and when he arrives, everyone from the Avengers to the X-Men will learn just how unprepared they are to face off against the God of the Symbiotes. Everything in Cates and Stegman's landmark run on VENOM has led up to this monumental story, and readers will finally witness Eddie Brock's climatic standoff with one of Marvel's most terrifying villains.

Will there be a connection to The Black Winter in Thor? It feels likely. What about the incoming threat seen by Arron Stark in Iron Man 2020? What about Empyre? There does seem to be a lot of alien incoming threats heading to Earth right now.

With each mind-bending twist and turn, the stakes will be raised like never before as KING IN BLACK flips everything you thought you knew about Venom and the world of the symbiotes upside down and inside out. Learn more in a special video announcement from the mastermind creative team, and stay tuned for more news about what to expect when KING IN BLACK lands later this year!

"As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I've ever been able to do," promises Cates. "I still can't believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we're going." "One of the things I'm most proud of in this series… is the creation of the character Knull," Stegman says. "We have some new designs that we'll be unveiling throughout the series that are really cool and really creepy."