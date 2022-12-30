Darkwing Duck #1 Get 35,775 Initial Orders, How High Will FOC Take It?

Bleeding Cool has recently reported that Dynamite has seen them use Final Order Cut-Off to increase the final orders of new launch comic from two to three times their initial orders. Bleeding Cool understands that Darkwing Duck #1 has received 35,775 initial orders, well below what Gargoyles #1 received at that stage. Might it possibly be a little underordered? Dynamite Entertainment has begun publishing comic books licensed from Disney, including those based on the cartoon TV series Gargoyles, and Darkwing Duck. The former saw final orders top 170,000. The offer to retailers includes a 1:250 variant edition signed by the series writer Amanda Deibert which was originally 1:1000 but was brought down a little. Also, Amanda Deibert's wife Cat Staggs is doing one of the FOC covers, keeping things in the family.

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

NOV220557

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama

He is the terror that flaps in the night…He is the ferocious fowl who plucks the evil eye from the face of foul play…He is Darkwing Duck! Alongside his trusty sidekick Lauchpad McQuack, Darkwing hyper-vigilantly defends St. Canard from the dastardly, devilish demons who would wage wanton war! By night, our caped defender lurks in the shadows, striking fear (and maybe confusion?) in the heart of the criminal underworld…but by day, no one suspects that Darkwing is also mild-mannered Drake Mallard, a well-meaning father to his adorable adopted daughter, Gosalyn! Can Darkwing successfully navigate his two separate lives, all while looking incredibly cool and impossibly handsome? (Hint: Probably not, but…) You'll have to read to find out! In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: $3.99

DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

DEC220598

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama

QUACKERJACK! Nefarious ne'er-do-well, and bane of Darkwing Duck's existence! With his cadre of silly-yet-dangerous (but mostly silly) toy weapons, Q-Jack (as the kids call him) aims to reign terror upon the citizens of St. Canard! Normally, D-Wing (as no one calls him) is great at focusing on fending off the criminal element…but at the moment, he's particularly overprotective of his daughter Gosalyn. SO overprotective, in fact, that he's considering…RETIRING FROM BEING A SUPERHERO!?!?!?!In Shops: Feb 01, 2023 SRP: $3.99

DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

JAN230614

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Leirix

Darkwing Duck…retired?! Mild-mannered Drake Mallard has had a crisis of conscience, and decides to hang up his cape and cowl in order to be a good dad to daughter Goslyn. But non-superhero life is not an easy thing for Drake to slip into…especially since he's convinced the conniving MORGANA to settle down with him into (boring) suburban living!In Shops: Mar 01, 2023 SRP: $3.99