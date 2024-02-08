Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dave sim, Greener Pastures, kickstarter

Dave Sim's Page For Tim McEwen's Return To Greener Pastures

Greener Pastures return from Tim McEwen includes Dave Sim, Nicola Scott, Ashley Wood, Al Barrionueva, Chris Wahl, Marx Sexton & Jon Sommariva.

Article Summary Tim McEwen revives 'Greener Pastures' with a Kickstarter jam issue featuring comic legends.

Dave Sim, Nicola Scott, and others contribute pages to the much-anticipated return.

'Greener Pastures 8' is set in the '90s with the original script from 1997, now updated.

Joining the comic's return are artists like James A. Owen and Gary Chaloner, plus McEwen's family.

Greener Pastures is a classic Australian comic with a 30+ year pedigree. For its return on Kickstarter, co-creator/artist Tim McEwen has called in favours to produce a jam issue with other contributors, including Dave Sim, Nicola Scott, Ashley Wood, Al Barrionueva, Chris Wahl, Marx Sexton, Jon Sommariva. All of whom contributed a page of pencils in their own style, which Tim then went on to ink. And because Bleeding Cool has a fascination with the increasingly problematic Dave Sim, we have an exclusive look at his title page from the Greener Pastures: Sweet Sweet Release project. Sim has recently recovered from wrist damage enough to draw the upcoming Cerebus In Hell: Akimbo comic book and the following for Greener Pastures.

"We were inspired by people like Dave Sim, who had one of the longest-running indie titles with the most issues – so it feels good to carry the torch and inspire the next generation, even if it's with the longest-running indie title that has the fewest issues," adds McEwen. "If all goes to plan, we're going to turn that around over the next couple of years or so, as we're already working on the next stage in Trevor's evolution. Whether you've been following us since the beginning or just discovering us now, we hope you'll take that journey with us."

The book will also contain work by James A. Owen, Gary Chaloner, Thomas Campi, Marty Abel, Matt Huynh, Camillo Di Pietrantonio, Jeffrey 'Chamba' Cruz, Katie Houghton-Ward, Jason Chatfield, Louie Joyce, Campbell Whyte, Meghan Valins, Mel Stringer, Erin Hunting, Ben Hutchings, Zen Pencils, Ben Mitchell, Louis Purdy, Pia Michalandos and Tim's own cartoonist family members, Samuel McEwen, and Annabelle McEwen.

"One sunny day in rural NSW, a stud bull decides that farm life is just too boring. He stands on his hind legs and heads off to the bright lights of the big city. Dubbed Trevor Bovis, he hooks up with the asthmatic fanatic, Colin McGuinn, and together they get up to all sorts of shenanigans…"

"Greener Pastures is the story of loveable stud bull Trevor Bovis, who, in a fit of unexpected enlightenment in 1997, decided that there must be more to life than eating grass all day and having his way with the heifers all night. So he left his farm in rural Australia to attend university in Sydney where he made friends with an inept but earnest political activist named Colin McGuinn and his hedonistic flatmate Caesar. Adventure and hilarity, of course, ensued!"

Launching on Kickstarter, Greener Pastures 8 is a new story set in the period when the series was originally conceived, the 1990s. Now more of a period piece, set before they brought protagonist Trevor Bovis into the 2020s, the story is a slight reworking of the script originally intended for publication in 1997. With the working title of Sex & Violence (now updated to Sweet Sweet Release) at the local nightspot, The Berlin Club.

"We wanted to do something really special for our return, so I thought I'd reach out to some of the friends we made over the years," says co-creator and artist Tim McEwen. "Over my time in the Australian comics scene, I've had the opportunity to rub shoulders with a who's-who of comic greats – many of whom I called on for this new issue. There's some great stories I could tell about the people who said no (get me on your show and we can spill the beans!) but we're so grateful to all the ones who said yes. The result is something truly worthy of Trevor's long-awaited return."

The Kickstarter will be live until the 8th of March.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!