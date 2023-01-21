Dawn Of DC Summer Event Looking More And More Like "Knight Terrors" DC Comics has a summer event as part of Dawn Of DC and we are one letter closer to finding out just what it is.

When promoting their current Dawn Of DC relaunch promotion, DC Comics released this look at 2024, with the title "Forging The Future One Hero At A Time". We knew about Lazarus Planet and that it would star Superman and Monkey Prince. But what about what cam next?

Something that began Knight T… with Batman, Shazam and Hawkman. Knight Terrance? Knight Town? Knight Time? Knight Tunnel? Next week's DC Comics titles out on Tuesday come with another letter.

Let's zoom in a little, shall we?

We have another letter. Looking more and more like Knight Terrors. A horrific take on the DC Universe coming? And Green Lantern switched out from whatever they were doing with Green Arrow, to be a part of it all. Say, we remember when a Green Lantern was planned for something horrific, don't we children?

Could the logo arrangements have something to with the launch books? Has Green Lantern been pushed out from April or May into June alongside Shazam? Will we get a new Hawkman for June as well? Here is the current schedule:

February 2023

Superman #1 by Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell, Clark Kent is settling back into his life on Earth while iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to take him on.

March 2023

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 by Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham. Spinning directly out of Lazarus Planet, the world's strangest superheroes are saving the world by saving its monsters

and . Spinning directly out of Lazarus Planet, the world's strangest superheroes are saving the world by saving its monsters Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1, by Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry, Jon Kent will also get to forge his own path and will take on the man responsible for his kidnap and torture, Ultraman

April 2023

Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow by Kenny Porter and Jahnoy Lindsay, the 2022 DC Round Robin-winner. Determined to find his place in a strange universe, Conner Kent/Superboy leaves Earth behind. But his journey of self-discovery brings him face-to-face with a group of freedom fighters who challenge not just everything Conner stands for but what it means to bear the Superman crest.

and , the 2022 DC Round Robin-winner. Determined to find his place in a strange universe, Conner Kent/Superboy leaves Earth behind. But his journey of self-discovery brings him face-to-face with a group of freedom fighters who challenge not just everything Conner stands for but what it means to bear the Superman crest. Green Lantern: Hal Jordan by Mariko Tamaki and a TBA artist yet to be announced will be available in April. Fan favorite Hal Jordan returns to Earth and to his blockbuster superhero action storytelling roots.

Green Arrow by Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse. Oliver Queen has been lost since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, and his family is determined to find him—but there are dangerous forces just as determined to keep them apart at any cost. An action-packed adventure across the DC Universe that sets the stage for major stories in 2023.

DC May 2023

Batman: The Brave and the Bold features multiple creators, including Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Guillem March, Gabriel Hardman, Dan Mora, Rob Williams and more. A classic title returns with tales of the Dark Knight and core stories building out Dawn of DC.

and more. A classic title returns with tales of the Dark Knight and core stories building out Dawn of DC. Cyborg from creative team TBA. Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths forever changed Victor Stone, and now, as Dawn of DC rises, he might just hold the secret to Earth's future,

DC June 2023

Shazam! by Mark Waid and Dan Mora. Billy Batson is back as the champion in the action-comedy comic about a boy with powers that rival Superman's and a whole lot of growing up left to do. We'll see Shazam hanging out at the Rock of Eternity, his secret clubhouse that can travel through space and time, as well as punching dinosaurs in the face, seeing how long he can hold his breath on the moon, and getting into wild and fun adventures with his tiger, Tawky Tawny, by his side.

and . Billy Batson is back as the champion in the action-comedy comic about a boy with powers that rival Superman's and a whole lot of growing up left to do. We'll see Shazam hanging out at the Rock of Eternity, his secret clubhouse that can travel through space and time, as well as punching dinosaurs in the face, seeing how long he can hold his breath on the moon, and getting into wild and fun adventures with his tiger, Tawky Tawny, by his side. The Penguin (working title) by Tom King and Stefano Gaudiano . After escaping Gotham City and his criminal past to happily retire to Metropolis, the Penguin is forced back into organized crime by the U.S. government! The feathered felon, and Gotham City, will never be the same.

and . After escaping Gotham City and his criminal past to happily retire to Metropolis, the Penguin is forced back into organized crime by the U.S. government! The feathered felon, and Gotham City, will never be the same. Steelworks starring John Henry Irons – as we suspected. Creative team TBA, Just in time for his 30th anniversary, John Henry Irons must bring Metropolis into the future while trusting his niece Natasha to carry the mantle of Steel. Steelworks will be available in June from a talent team that will be revealed at a later date.

DC Later in 2023

Green Lantern: John Stewart by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and TBA artist. The beloved John Stewart gets back to basics as the military-trained, gritty, but heroic Green Lantern.

Their PR states that "DC Comics is embarking on a yearlong storytelling initiative: Dawn of DC. Following the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the world's superheroes have emerged from the biggest, most devastating battles of their lives and are reinvigorated in their fights against evil. With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that will push the heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, this line-wide, multievent narrative initiative kicks off with January's Action Comics #1051."

And that "All year long, DC will be celebrating the classic characters while also embracing the next generation of new heroes, as we're going to need everyone to help fight against the darkness. Dawn of DC will shine the spotlight on a number of fan-favorite superheroes and super-villains that haven't been front and center for some time."

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," said DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."