DC Begins the Road to Earth War in DCeased: Dead Planet #3

In a new announcement today, DC Comics teased a new storyline called Earth War. The storyline, which seems to focus on John Constantine and Swamp Thing, will begin in the pages of September's DCeased: Dead Planet #3, written by Tom Taylor with art by Trevor Hairsine, Gigi Baldissini, and Rain Beredo, along with letters by Saida Temofonte.

Hyping up the Earth War to sound like it may be an event, or perhaps lead toward one, DC wrote in their announcement:

The sequel to the bestselling miniseries continues! THR's Heat Vision calls DCeased: Dead Planet "a tense and surprisingly fun read as the next-generation Justice League—with Superman and Batman's kids having taken over their parents' roles after the originals turned into zombies in the first series—tries to do the right thing in the worst possible situation." The new Justice League is trapped on Earth, and they've discovered that life still survives on this dead planet! Survival is precarious, though—and with billions of anti-life-infected still roaming the surface, death lies around every corner. In September's DCeased: Dead Planet #3, a mysterious second "garden" has been located on the other side of the planet, and John Constantine and Swamp Thing lead a mission to investigate…but what they discover will fundamentally change everything! The road to "Earth War" begins!

Perhaps DC is looking at Marvel's handling of a vegetative invasion in the pages of Al Ewing's Empyre and wondering if they could do plant-based pandemonium even better.

DCeased: Dead Planet #3 will be out with a standard cover by living legend David Finch, along with variants by Francesco Mattina and Ben Oliver, on September 1st. For those curious about what this Earth War storyline might entail, now would be a good time to hop onto the Tom Taylor train and find out in the pages of DCeased.