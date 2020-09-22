DC Cancelled John Constantine Again? Justice League Dark #27 Spoilers

DC Comics recently announced the cancellation of the John Constantine: Hellblazer series, to much rending of cloth from writer Si Spurrier and others. While the character's own title may be coming to an end, with no sign (as of yet) of being relaunched or being restarted, he continues to appear in the Justice League Dark series, currently written by his socially convivial London colleague, Ram V.

Playing the cards he is dealt, as ever. But this time, fate has something else in mind for Constantine.

Of course, this is a man who has made a career of cheating death. Most famously getting the devil figures of Hell to cure his cancer rather than have them rip Hell apart over separate rival claims to his soul. But everything comes with a price.

Including some rather raucous challenging of The Upside Down Man who has plagued this most peculiar variety of the Justice League with predictable effect.

Is what happens next something played for and got?

Not with a bang, or a whimper. The death of John Constantiine, in plain sight, with a body to show for it.

A smiling body. Even in death, John Constantine is smiling as if he knows something that everyone does not. It couldn't just be that he has put an end to his appearances in the DC superhero universe could it? Rest in pieces…

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #27

DC COMICS

AUG202638

(W) James TynionIV, Ram V. (A) Kyle Hotz (CA) Yanick Paquette

Welcome to the Other Place, where the Upside-Down Man rules without equal, and where all the odds are bleakly stacked in his favor. Wonder Woman will tap into the darkest recesses of power, but can she control it? What sleight of mind will Zatanna reveal to her greatest villain, and what sacrifice (or three!) must be made? This issue features a battle so costly that the team's roster will be forever changed. In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $3.99