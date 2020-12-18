DC Comics Closing ReadDC.com Digital Comics Browsing

ComiXology and DC Comics has informed their digital comics customers that the DC Digital Comics Shop at ReadDC.com, operated by comiXology, will be closing on January 14th, 2021. The service can still be accessed via the DC Digital Comics app on iOS or Google Play, but no longer through DC's website. Readers will be able to use the ComiXology website, if they sign in with their ReadDC account.

Web subscribers are asked to download that app and that any previous purchases made via ReadDC.com will be available under "My Books" when you log in to your account on the app.

Q: What will happen to my library of DC Digital Comic purchases?

A: Any DC Digital Comics purchases made previously will still appear in the My Books section when you log in to your account on the DC Comics App. You will also be able to access and read them by accessing the My Books section on www.comixology.com.

Q: Where can I buy DC digital comics now?

A: DC Digital Comics can still be purchased on the DC Comics App on the IOS and Android stores. Comics can also be purchased on www.comixology.com.

IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dc-comics/id378080432#?platform=iphone

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dccomics.comics&hl=en_US&gl=US

Q: I can only read digital comics on a web browser, how can I continue to do that?

A: DC won't support a web reading experience going forward, but you'll be able to read your DC Digital Comics library on www.comixology.com.

Q: Can I still preorder and subscribe to series?

A: You can visit www.comixology.com to manage your existing preorders and series subscriptions, and place new orders. All purchases can be read in the DC Comics App and on www.comixology.com.

Q: Will I still be able to redeem my digital comic codes at www.readdc.com/redeem?

A: Yes, redemption will continue and the digital comics once redeemed can be read in the DC Comics App.

Q: Where can I redeem my eGift Card or spend my remaining balance?

A: You can redeem your eGift Card or spend your remaining balance on www.comixology.com. All purchases can be read in the DC Comics App and on www.comixology.com.

Q: Who should I reach out to if I have any other questions?

A: If you have any questions, you can contact us directly at support@comixology.com