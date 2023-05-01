DC Comics Continues To Update Real-Life Daily Planet Website

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics' Daily Planet was going digital as DC Comics launched dailyplanet.com.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics' Daily Planet was going digital. DC Comics has launched dailyplanet.com.With mock ads for Gotham Academy, Ferris Aircraft, Metropolis Pizza and Big Belly Burger, this promo piece lists events happening in current DC Comics titles as newsworthy events. A place for DC Comics to promote upcoming comics as if they were events playing out in the DC Universe? There has been an independent version of the Daily Planet at DailyPlanetDC.com that reprints DC Comics press releases as well as other real-life news stories from other publications.

This week's version will see promos for Nightwing and the upcoming Titans #1 with the reopening of Titans Tower, now owned by Nightwing, Superman featuring Marilyn Moonlight across the skyscraper-tops of Metropolis, and Green Arrow #1 with the disappearance of Oliver Queen.

DC Comics
DC Comics Continues To Update Real-Life Daily Planet Website

The Daily Planet is the fictional newspaper that Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Perry White, Cat Grant and Jimmy Olsen work for in Superman, first mentioned in Action Comics #23 in 1940 with an enormous globe on top of the building. Its look was inspired by the Old Toronto Star Building where Superman's co-creator, Joe Shuster, was a newsboy when the Toronto Star was still called the Daily Star.

Currently, Lois Lane is acting Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet. At least this means now that she has Cat Grant writing about the Superman beat rather than Clark Kent, who is writing up the Bludhaven section instead, while Heather Kelly has Green Arrow all to herself.

NIGHTWING #103 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo
Who is the Grinning Man, who's always grinning no matter what he's doing, even when he's murdering people, and what kind of deal did he make with Neron? Nightwing and the Titans better figure that out soon before they lose one of their team members… Then, in the backup, Nightwing continues his lessons mentoring Jon Kent, a.k.a. Superman, and this time it's about using your detective skills instead of your fists.
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/18/2023

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.