DC Comics Continues To Update Real-Life Daily Planet Website Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics' Daily Planet was going digital as DC Comics launched dailyplanet.com.

Currently, Lois Lane is acting Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet. At least this means now that she has Cat Grant writing about the Superman beat rather than Clark Kent, who is writing up the Bludhaven section instead, while Heather Kelly has Green Arrow all to herself.

NIGHTWING #103 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

Who is the Grinning Man, who's always grinning no matter what he's doing, even when he's murdering people, and what kind of deal did he make with Neron? Nightwing and the Titans better figure that out soon before they lose one of their team members… Then, in the backup, Nightwing continues his lessons mentoring Jon Kent, a.k.a. Superman, and this time it's about using your detective skills instead of your fists.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/18/2023