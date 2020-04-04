DC Comics' Dale Crain Dies, Family Trying To Bring Him Home

Up until ten years ago, Dale Crain was a comic book creator, who drew issues of Thor, The Twelve and Batman, as well as a colourist. But he is best known in the comics industry as an archival editor at DC Comics. He worked on their Millenium reprint editions, and many of their Archives volumes. This was also as a result of working for Marvel on their Marvel Masterworks series. Bleeding Cool has now sadly learned that he passed away recently, in Vietnam.

To that end, his family are trying to repatriate Dale Crain's body back to the United States of America. His son Sean has launched a GoFundMe to raise the $3000 necessary. Those who have made donations include comic book industry figures such as Scott Dunbier, Shaun McLaughlin, Jared Fletcher and Cliff Chiang. They have currently raised over one thousand dollars with two more to go.

I don't have any more details on his passing and the circumstances of Dale Crain and his family. However, I have been asked if I can make the appeal more widespread amongst the comics community he used to work with. It's a time of struggle for many people, in and out of the comics industry right now. But it's also a time to realise how, for many of us, just how lucky we are. And maybe to help out who are facing a very difficult and tragic situation such as this. If you wish, you can make a donation right here.