DC Comics Delays Shazam Movie Sequel, Thundercrack, One More Time

Shazam! Thundercrack, is an original middle-grade graphic novel created by Yehudi Mercado that was scheduled to be published at the end of theismonth, just after the release of the Black Adam movie and a month before what would have been the date for Shazam: Fury Of The Gods. Set in the same movie universe as Shazam, it has now been delayed until the 28th of February, two weeks before the new March 15th date for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, despite having gone through Final Order Cut-Off last month, which suggests this was more of a last minute decision, than one decided at the time of the movie schedule change. Despite being quite active on social media, Mercado hasn't posted about the comic since June.

Yehudi Mercado created the Sci-Fu series of middle-grade graphic novels for Oni, the Chunky series published by HarperCollins, and was at the centre of a Twitterstorm of his portrayal of African American culture in What If… Miles Morales Was Thor?

Billy Batson has never been a team player and becoming the superhero Shazam didn't seem to change that much, but his new strength and stamina will make football a breeze. After skipping school one too many times, Billy is offered a choice: football or detention. The Fawcett Tigers need a new champion—their last quarterback ended up in the hospital and the coach is pretty sure rival team the Fishtown Atoms are to blame. Between football practice and superhero training, Billy's muscles are getting bigger, but so is his ego. Will foster dad Victor's wise counsel and memories of his own football triumphs help keep young Shazam grounded? Young readers can follow along on this new journey to find out! Best friend Freddy is also there every step of the way vlogging Billy's superhero training montages, family pranks, and the new gig he took to monitor Billy's football practices.

They can't delay it again, can they? Surely not…