DC Comics Delays Through Lunar Over Cardstock Covers

Lunar Distribution has informed retailers that cardstock covers for Flash #772, Justice League #65, and Shazam #1, with their added dollar price courtesy of the cardstock, will be delayed next week, the 20th of July, until the 27th of July. Also delayed (shame with Space Jam 2 out) is Looney Tunes #261, which has no cardstock and is also a dollar less than other DC Comics titles.

FLASH #772 CVR B BRETT BOOTH CARDSTOCK VAR

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Will Conrad (CA) Brett Booth

Leaving past mistakes behind and racing into the future, Wally West returns as Central City's Scarlet Speedster! Now reunited with his wife, Linda, and their two children, the former Kid Flash begins a new chapter in his life. But Wally quickly remembers that saving lives and fighting super-villains may make him a hero, but they don't pay the bills. Luckily, an old friend may have just the right job for this blue-collar champion.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021

JUSTICE LEAGUE #65 CVR B DAVID TALASKI CARDSTOCK VAR

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) Steve Pugh, Sumit Kumar (CA) David Talaski

The Justice League heads to deep space, on the trail of the most dangerous new criminal in all the galaxy. The biggest threat to the United Planets is on the loose, and no one in the cosmos is safe. Meanwhile, on Earth, Checkmate breaks into the Hall of Justice looking for clues to Black Canary's secret affiliation. What secret affiliation, you ask? It's a secret, duh! All this, and Black Adam declares himself leader of the League. Plus, as the Justice League Dark plans their next move, Batman makes his in Gotham. An ally from Etrigan's past holds the key to saving the present, but to retrieve it, the League and the Eternal Knights must venture deep into his twisted dreams. Little do they know, Randu Singh's mind is a maze that they could end up trapped in for good!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021

SHAZAM #1 (OF 4) INC 1:25 STEVE LIEBER CARDSTOCK VAR

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Steve Lieber

Billy Batson came to Titans Academy looking for answers. Why was the rest of his adopted family cut off from the power of Shazam? Why are his own powers becoming increasingly unreliable? The answers send Billy on an outrageous adventure that'll not only change him but have an immense impact on the school and other students on Titans Island.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021

LOONEY TUNES #261

(W) Ivan Cohen (A/CA) Walter Carzon

Messenger Elmer Fudd must deliver an important package to Taz, or he's going to lose his job. But Taz doesn't trust anyone knocking on his door, so this is going to be no easy task. And if Elmer is successful, will he still be in one piece?

Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021