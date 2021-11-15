DC Comics Partners With Biden & Harris For Kids Vaccination Posters

Actors playing Superman and Wonder Woman joined (non-medical) Dr Jill Biden at the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston yesterday to launch a new promotion using DC Comics characters to promote childhood COVID-19 vaccination in the USA. This will include DC Comics for hospitals, DC branded adhesive bandages and colouring activity books for kids who have been jabbed.

The poster features both Clark Kent and Jon Kent Supermen, Bruce Wayne Batman, Raven, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Jackson Hyde Aquaman, Damian Wayne Robin, Wonder Girl, Jamie Reyes Blue Beetle and Static. This is part of an ongoing collaboration between WarnerMedia and the Biden-Harris Administration. DC has created superhero-themed decorations and will be providing giveaway items to Children's Hospitals across the country for anyone that receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The DC Super Heroes have been symbols of hope, strength, and wonder to children of all ages for over 80 years," said WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences President Pam Lifford. "We are truly honored to be supporting the real-life heroic work at Children's Hospitals to promote childhood vaccinations against COVID-19."

How this squares with the upcoming Danny DeVito Penguin story in which the Penguin and Catwoman steal five billion vaccines and forcible innoculate the planet, I have no idea. Has Pam read that one?

WarnerMedia previously worked with Biden-Harris Administration, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control on multiple COVID-19 awareness and education campaigns since the onset of the pandemic. WarnerMedia initially created the Mask Up America campaign in partnership with The Ad Council to support CDC guidelines about wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others.

DC Comics rivals worked with the previous Trump-Pence administration over raising awareness for veteran charities trying to prevent suicide in its members, but having actors playing Marvel's Captain America and Spider-Man ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, though the details behind that arrangement have recently returned to bite them.

But… how much will those posters, bandages and colouring books go for on eBay? And has anyone at DC Comics also considering giving the kids comic books? Nothing beats taking your mind off a jab that reading a good comic book at the same time.