DC Comics Puts Their Old Elseworlds Back Into Print

Alongside their new line of Elseworlds, DC Comics is putting their old Superman, Batman and Justice League Elseworlds back into print.

DC Comics is launching a new line of Elseworlds books this year announced at New York Comic Con, and a release schedule from June to November for the announced comics. But alongside these new books, DC Comics is putting old Elseworlds back into print, some for the first time since they were originally published, in a new line of collections.

Elseworlds: Superman Vol. 2 (New Edition) – November 19, 2024

by J. M. DeMatteis, Alan Davis, J.H. III Williams, John Byrne

In Elseworlds, heroes are taken from their usual settings and put into strange times and places—some that have existed, or might have existed, and others that can't, couldn't or shouldn't exist.

The result: heroes you know…in worlds you don't.

Superman's Elseworlds tales are featured in this new edition of the graphic novel collection.

This volume includes the story of Superman's son growing up without a father, the Superman of England, a Superman raised in the 30th century and an angel's attempt to help Linda Danvers (Supergirl) overcome the darkness within.

Collects SON OF SUPERMAN, SUPERBOY'S LEGION #1-2, SUPERGIRL: WINGS and SUPERMAN: TRUE BRIT!

Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 3 (New Edition)– November 5, 2024

by Bob Layton, Graham Nolan, Tom Grummett, Vincent Giarrano

Batman's Elseworlds tales are featured in this new edition of the graphic novel collection.

Featuring tales of Batman and Eliot Ness taking on Al Capone, a future league of Batmen protecting the night with an iron fist, a mysterious knight defending Camelot as an armor-clad Bat and a 19th-century Batman entwined in an operatic tale of love, horror and obsession.

Collects BATMAN: BROTHERHOODOF THE BAT, BATMAN: DARK KNIGHT OF THE ROUND TABLE #1–2,BATMAN: KNIGHTGALLERY, BATMAN: MASQUE and BATMAN:SCAR OF THE BAT!

Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 3 (New Edition) – October 22, 2024

by Chuck Dixon, Terry LaBan, Fabian Nicieza, Kevin MaGuire

This collection includes a dystopian tale in which all the men on Earth have died save for Superman and his unborn child, a story of the Flash crippled and desperate to stop Vandal Savage, a Bat-Mite and Mr. Mxyzptlk adventure across realities and more!

Collects CONJURORS #1-3, FLASHPOINT (1999) #1-3, SUPERMAN AND BATMAN: WORLD'S FUNNEST #1, JLA: CREATED EQUAL #1-2 and GREEN LANTERN: 1001 EMERALD NIGHTS!

Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 2 (New Edition) – October 8, 2024

by Doug Moench, Kelley Jones, P. Craig Russell, Howard Chaykin

Gotham City is caught in a vortex of corruption and decay, and those who feed on blood and despair are about to suck any remaining life from her dying veins.

All that stands against them is the Batman, their legendary companion in the darkness—the last line of defense between the innocent and the screaming chaos of mindless appetite.

To combat this primeval threat, however, the Dark Knight must give up everything he holds dear, including life itself—for death is only the first step towards thefinal reckoning between good and evil.

Written by DOUG MOENCH and illustrated in full gothic glory by KELLEY JONES, JOHN BEATTY and MALCOLM JONES III, ELSEWORLDS: BATMAN VOLUME TWO gives free rein to the darker side of the World's Greatest Detective, collecting BATMAN & DRACULA: RED RAIN, BATMAN: BLOODSTORM, and BATMAN: CRIMSON MIST.

Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 2 (New Edition) – September 17, 2024

by Doug Moench, Randy Lofficier, Ted McKeever, David Ross, & 1 more

This collection includes a dystopian tale of Metropolis in the throes of a revolution at the hands of the Super-Man, Nosferatu and Diana of Heaven, a world where the powers of all superhumans are taken away, a story about the super-sons of Batman and Superman, and other bizarre tales!

Collects BATMAN: NOSFERATU #1, ELSEWORLDS 80-PAGE GIANT #1, JLA: ACT OF GOD #1-3, SUPERMAN: METROPOLIS #1 and WONDERWOMAN: THE BLUE AMAZON #1!

Elseworlds: Superman Vol. 1 (New Edition) – September 3, 2024

by Roger Stern, Howard Chaykin, J. M. DeMatteis, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez

Superman's Elseworlds tales are featured in this new edition of the graphic novel collection.

Featuring Superman as the Dark Knight, Kal-El raised in medieval times, Superman as the sole survivor of a nuclear Armageddon, Private Atticus Kent as an abolitionist superhero in the American Civil War, Superman the greatest athlete on Earth and Golden Age Superman at war with Mars!

Collects SUPERMAN: SPEEDINGBULLETS, SUPERMAN: KAL, SUPERMAN: DISTANT FIRES,SUPERMAN: A NATION DIVIDED, SUPERMAN, INC. and SUPERMAN:WAR OF THE WORLDS!

Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 1 (New Edition) – August 20, 2024

by Adam Warren, Chuck Dixon, Ed Hannigan, Kieron Dwyer,

The Justice League in the Wild West?

A world where Supergirl and Batgirl protect Metropolis and Gotham City?

Wonder Woman fighting Jack the Ripper in Victorian England?

In Elseworlds, anything is possible.

Featuring the League of Justice battling the insane sorcerer Luithorr, Diana Prince and the Justice Riders against the evil robber baron Maxwell Lord, Batman and Superman as pulp heroes, a gender reversed World's Finest teaming up to save Lex Luthor, and other tales!

Collects ELSEWORLD'S FINEST #1-2, ELSEWORLD'S FINEST: SUPERGIRL & BATGIRL #1, JUSTICE RIDERS #1, LEAGUE OF JUSTICE #1-2, TITANS: SCISSORS PAPER STONE #1, and WONDER WOMAN: AMAZONIA #1.

Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 1 (New Edition) – August 6, 2024

by Doug Moench, Howard Chaykin, Norm Breyfogle, Kelley Jones

Batman's prestige format Elseworlds tales are collected in this graphic novel collection.

Featuring Batman as a holy priest, Harry Houdini alongside the Dark Knight, Dr. Wayne reanimating a Frankenstein-like Bat-Man, Batman as a Green Lantern, a supernatural Bat-Man fighting the evil wizard known as the Dark Joker, a future Robin fighting offan alien invasion and other tales!

Collects BATMAN: HOLY TERROR; BATMAN: THE BLUE, THE GREY, AND THE BAT; ROBIN 3000 #1-2; BATMAN/DARK JOKER: THE WILD; BATMAN/HOUDINI: THE DEVIL'S WORKSHOP; BATMAN: CASTLE OF THE BAT; BATMAN: IN DARKEST KNIGHT and BATMAN: DARK ALLEGIANCES!

June

Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age by Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez. "This volume expands the mysterious and gothic world created by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola beyond the confines of Gotham City, introducing DC's greatest heroes as they come together for the first time to form a 19th-century Justice League. As they unite against the greatest threat the world has ever known, they will learn their world's secret Kryptonian history."

July

Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter by Jay Kristoff and Tirso Cons, a sequel to the recent Dark Knights Of Steel, which had created their own Medieval Justice League. This will be Spanish fantasy artist Cons first work for DC Comics. In this new series, the snows fall thick, blood runs black, and color itself is only a distant memory. The legendary assassin Deathstroke stalks a frozen wasteland, killing for coin among a nation of ever-warring jarls. But when our murderer for hire finds himself cast in the role of reluctant guardian, will he fight to end the icy curse destroying his land, or be consumed by the sins of his own dark past? Inspired by Norse myth and set in Tom Taylor's ground-breaking world of Dark Knights of Steel, Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter continues the tradition of casting iconic DC characters in a thrilling epic fantasy setting.

August

DC vs. Vampires: World War V, a twelve issue series by Matthew Rosenberg & Otto Schmidt. DC vs. Vampires was the brutal first chapter in a larger war for the fate of Earth! In this upcoming sequel, sunlight is restored to the Earth, but was it too late? As a new Ice Age dawns, humanity faces their most deadly threat yet—Barbara Gordon Queen of the Vampires! Set six months after the main series, the vampires block out the sun and freeze the whole world.

September

Batman the Barbarian by Greg Smallwood, is a 6 issue Hyborian take on the Dark Knight. Batman the Barbarian is a brutal and remarkable retelling of Batman's origin set against a rugged, medieval Earth.

October

Green Lantern: Dark by Tate Brombal & Werther Dell'Edera, for seven issues is a horror fantasy take, with a new Green Lantern who carries a lantern rather than a ring, set and a wasteland full of monsters in a post apocalyptic Earth. The battle between good and evil ended long ago. Now, darkness prevails as humanity struggles to survive on a corrupted planet. Only one hero remains, the one who wields the green flame that can return light to a dark world—The Green Lantern. But she's been missing for years, and, on the isolated island of New England, the horrors only get worse by the night.

November

Batman: Nightfire is a six issue series by Clay Mann and Seth Mann. What happens when twin brothers, Seth & Clay Mann, are turned loose in Gotham City? They burn it all down. Batman: Nightfire sees superstar Clay Mann unleashed in a mind-expanding mystery, beautifully counterbalanced with explosive action, in this unflinching reimagining that sees Bruce Wayne try to rectify a devastating tragedy by traveling to the past. What secrets does this Batman hold so tight that he would watch Gotham be reduced to ashes? What truths are exposed when there is nowhere left to hide? A story of obligation and the ultimate burden that promises to set the Batman world ablaze!

"Out-of-continuity stories have always been a pillar of DC publishing, granting creators the ability to explore all the wild corners of the DC Universe," said DC Executive Editor Ben Abernathy. Though he has now left for Skybound. "We're excited to bring a whole new slate of titles under the Elseworlds banner in 2024, combining some all-new titles from top storytellers, as well as sequels from the current DC line that fit that same out-of-continuity aesthetic."

