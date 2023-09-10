Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, DC Universe, Movies, Superman, Superman, TV, Warner Bros, WB Animation, Wonder Woman | Tagged: bodies, creature commandos, gail simone, gary frank, geoff johns, Grant Morriuson, james gunn, superman legacy

DC Comics Rush Through Graphic Novels To Tie In With TV And Movies

DC Comics surprised comic book stores with five scheduled collections that hadn't gone through the normal solicitations, coming in November. And might match DC and Warner Bros. other multimedia plans.

The first, Bodies (2023 Edition) is a new collection of the DC Vertigo series by the late Si Spencer, Dean Ormston, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick, and Phil Winslade, which has been turned into a Netflix series by Paul Tomalin and will star Shira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller and Amaka Okafor, directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner and Haolu Wang. DC Comics will also be moving the schedule up even further, from the 7th of November to the 31st of October, which may suggest when the series will drop on Netflix.

Seven Soldiers by Grant Morrison Omnibus, which had been announced for March 2024, will now be brought forward to the 21st of November, 2023 and labelled a 2023 Edition. It also had the first use of DC's Frankenstein Monster in the fashion that will be used in the upcoming the Creature Commandos animated series that will be part of James Gunn's new canon.

Superman: Brainiac (2023 Edition) for the 7th of November reprints Action Comics #766-780 from 2008, a Superman storyline written by Geoff Johns with art by Gary Frank. The story was a prelude to the New Krypton arc, and formed the basis for the 2013 animated movie Superman: Unbound. But DC Comics also revealed that it is one of the arcs that inspired James Gunn's upcoming reboot, Superman: Legacy movie.

Which is also true of Superman: Ending Battle (2023 Edition) for the 7th of November. The Ending Battle is an event that ran through all four Superman titles at the end of 2002, highlighting a major battle between Superman and Manchester Black. Black used his vast mind control abilities to convince, coerce, or control an entire legion of supervillains to attack people close to Superman.

While Gail Simone has gone public to James Gunn for a Wonder Woman Animated Series, and now DC Comics is rushing out a Wonder Woman by Gail Simone Omnibus (2023 Edition) for the 21st of November.

