DC Comics To Introduce New Ukrainian Superhero, Core

In previous Wildstorm gossip, Bleeding Cool reported on the new makeup of the upcoming Stormwatch superhero team. And that it would include Core – Pavlov Stutka, a new Ukrainian character.

Originally launched by current DC Comics publisher Jim Lee, for his Wildstorm company when they were publishing through Image Comics back in March 1993, now bought by DC Comics and getting a revamp.A covert superhero action team. Stormwatch was run by a United Nations body, overseen by a satellite called Skywatch and its director, the Weatherman, Henry Bendix. The series ran for a few years before Warren Ellis and Tom Raney took over the series, with artist Bryan Hitch joining. This introduced a new Stormwatch team, with predecessors killed off in an WildCATS/Aliens crossover. The team reformed as The Authority, free from any kind of control, and went out to change superhero comic books, and subsequent comic book films from Marvel and DC, forever.

And in the new Stormwatch team launching in this week;s Wildstorm 30th Anniversary One-Shot #1, Bleeding Cool has received a confirmatory leak that Core will indeed be part of the team, Pavlov Stutka who is a "Ukranian living nuclear generator, with the power of flight and while he is fity0two, he looks sixteen years old. Nuclear generation really gets rid of those wrinkles it seems. And everything else…

The Widstorm 30th Anniversary Special is published this Tuesday from DC Comics.

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR C BRYAN HITCH VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Bryan Hitch

Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Brandon Choi, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Ed Brisson and others Art by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Bryan Hitch, Brett Booth, and others In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting–for the first time in periodical form!–short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022