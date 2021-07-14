DC Comics to Launch Soul Plumber Horror Comic in October

For years, the DC Comics publishing lineup has been clogged with s**t. That all changes this October as DC has finally called the plumber. The Soul Plumber, that is.

What is Soul Plumber, you ask? It's a new series written by the hosts of The Last Podcast on the Left, with art by John McCrea. A press release on DC Comics' website explains, if you're willing to take the plunge:

Finally, exorcism made easy in DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER. From Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski and Ben Kissel, the hosts of THE LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT, comes a new six-issue series that dives deep into the sewers of the human soul—also, there are demons. Edgar Wiggins, a disgraced former seminary student, is desperate to find a way to answer what he believes is his higher calling. He thinks he's found it in a seminar hosted in a hotel conference room by the Soul Plumbers, who have a machine that could be the secret to delivering souls from Satan. Edgar's too broke to buy in, but that's not enough to stop this true devotee: he steals the blueprints and builds a pirated version with what components he can afford on his gas station attendant salary. Then he goes after a demon, misses… and ends up pulling out something much worse.

Hey, that's pretty much how Dan Didio came up with the idea for the New 52 while snaking his toilet! Soul Plumber #1 is set to hit comic book stores on October 5th. Check out more information and some covers for the first issue below.

Story by Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, and Ben Kissel

Art by John McCrea

Cover by John McCrea

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6

Open Order variant cover by Tom Neeley

1:25 variant by Riley Rossmo

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21