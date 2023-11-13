Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: damian wayne, man bat

DC Comics To Reinvent Man-Bat As A Character? (Spoilers)

Batman And Robin #3 is out this week, from Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo, And suggests something big is coming for Man-Bat.

Article Summary DC's Batman & Robin #3 teases a new twist on Man-Bat’s origin story.

Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo introduce a potential Man-Bat reinvention.

Man-Bat, a classic Batman foe, could see significant changes in his narrative.

Time to speculate on a fresh direction for Man-Bat following the latest issue?

Batman And Robin #3 is out this week, from Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo, which Batman and Robin taking on new supervillain with a bit of legacy, Shush, We have seen the pair investigating a case involving a scientist who specialized in DNA hybrids, which seemed to mirror the current Spider-Man/Spider-Boy storyline. But that has included a number of Dr Moreau-style hoods, as well as Killer Croc, Man-Bat and Orca. And while some may find this a silly body horror, the final page's "next month" stab indicates how seriously the team are taking this.

Man-Bat was originally a zoologist who specialised in chiropterology. Kirk Langstrom, created by Frank Robbins, Neal Adams and Julie Schwartz in 1970, who tried to give humans a bat's sonar senses but instead transformed himself into a man-bat hybrid and would be fought by Batman, though he would often be brought to rationality over the decades.

This was rebooted in the New 52, as creator of a serum intending to help deaf people, but turns many Gothamites into Man-Bats, He would later join DC Comics' Justice League Dark, co-founding a new iteration of the team, and had his own series in 2021. Does this week's issue of Batman & Robin suggest a brand-new take on the character?

BATMAN AND ROBIN #3 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

White Rabbit is a key witness in uncovering Gotham's newest criminal mastermind, and Batman and Robin realize the only way to keep her safe is to break her out of Arkham Tower! But Damian still has homework to deal with!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

BATMAN AND ROBIN #4 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

BATMAN AND ROBIN HAVE BEEN SEPARATED! Batman works with White Rabbit to track down the new femme fatale Shush while his son, Damian, hunts down the criminal mastermind who is targeting his father! But Damian won't like who he finds! Don't miss out on the shocking ending! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

BATMAN AND ROBIN #5 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo

BATMAN AND ROBIN HAVE BEEN SEPARATED! Batman works with White Rabbit to track down the new femme fatale Shush while his son, Damian, hunts down the criminal mastermind who is targeting his father! But Damian won't like who he finds! Don't miss out on the shocking ending! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/9/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!