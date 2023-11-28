Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Beast World, Daniel Sampere, ivan reis, Joe Biden, Titans, Tom King, Tom Taylor, wonder woman

DC Has Two-Term President Joe Biden Condemn Wonder Woman (Spoilers)

Today's Amazons Attack #2 sees the USA step up its rhetoric regarding Amazons and Wonder Woman, but Joe Biden will soon join in.

Article Summary DC Comics' "Wonder Woman" escalates US-Amazon tension with President Biden.

Tom King's storyline includes a controversial depiction of President Biden.

Dr. Jill Biden is fictionalized as a humanoid otter in "Titans: Beast World."

Upcoming "Amazon Attack" impacts the DC Universe with political drama.

Today's Amazons Attack #2 from DC Comics sees the USA step up its rhetoric regarding Amazons from Paradise Island living on its shores after the Pool Hall incident in Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, when an enraged Amazonian Emilie, and former rival to Wonder Woman, killed seventeen men. But not the women. In the wake, the USA has launched AXE to capture or kill all Amazonian citizens in the US, and has seen Wonder Woman go up against the US Army. But what about the President? Spoiler warnings for Wonder Woman and Beast World to come…

It looks like the USA has taken the issue to the United Nations as well, with one US Senator framing it as an issue of men's rights.

But what of President Biden? Well, Bleeding Cool gets a couple of bits of gossip from DC Comics. Now, political figures are rarely meant to be the exact people they are in reality. Famously, President Kennedy met Superman, arranged before but published after his assassination. But DC Comics has generally reflected who was President when that figure was portrayed, at the time the comic was created.

And a little more of that in recent times.

But of Joe Biden? Not so much, more in the less central books. Well, this may be changing fast. I understand that in upcoming issues of Wonder Woman, when the President is seen from behind as an elderly white man with grey hair, you get who it is meant to be. However, I understand he will be described as a two-term President, possibly ahead of when this comic will be collected in hardcover in 2024… and right now a lot less likely a prospect than some people would like. Might that be changed before publication? Could be. But I understand that President Biden (for it is he) will state that the Amazons present a clear and present danger to the United States, a phrase that George W Bush got from the Tom Clancy novel and used to justify the Afghanistan and Iraq wars that Wonder Woman's current writer, Tom King, served in with the CIA. And that Amazons plot to "undermine America", another Bush phrase, and that Wonder Woman plays an active part in that. The language will be familiar.

But to be fair, it's been a rough time for Biden at DC Comics. I also understand that an upcoming issue of the Titans: Beast World crossover event comic, it will reveal that Dr Jill Biden has been turned into a humanoid otter and attacking Secret Service staff. Just as Amanda Waller is pressurising him to enact emergency legislation that, potentially, may see all political power turned over to her…

