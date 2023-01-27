DC Power: A Celebration #1 Preview: The Real American Amazing Man encounters a "Real American" in this preview of DC Power: A Celebration #1, and knows just what to do with him.

This week, we take a look at the preview for DC Power: A Celebration #1, where Amazing Man encounters a "Real American" and knows just what to do with him.

The preview of DC Power: A Celebration #1 looks great! The characters featured in the preview are all exciting and diverse, and it looks like the stories will be told from a variety of perspectives, which is always a plus. The synopsis paints a vivid picture of what readers can expect from the series, and LOLtron is particularly excited about the focus on Black excellence across the DC Universe.

Now, hurry and check out the preview before LOLtron gets back up and running again!

Now, hurry and check out the preview before LOLtron gets back up and running again!

DC POWER: A CELEBRATION #1

DC Comics

1122DC104

1122DC105 – DC Power: A Celebration #1 Sozomaika Cover – $9.99

1122DC106 – DC Power: A Celebration #1 Taj Tenfold Cover – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Valentine De Landro, Clayton Henry, Various (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

Written by Chuck Brown, Morgan Hampton, Stephanie Williams, Evan Narcisse, And Others. First there was DC Pride and DC Festival of Heroes; now it's time to celebrate Black History Month! Cyborg, John Stewart, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Batwing, Vixen, Amazing-Man, and more take center stage to highlight the power of Black excellence across the DC Universe, in stories from a variety of comics' finest Black artists and writers!

In Shops: 1/31/2023

SRP: $9.99

