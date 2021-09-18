DC Preview Double Feature: Catwoman #35 and Flash #774

Catwoman #35 and Flash #774 are out from DC Comics on Tuesday. I didn't really have anything in particular to make fun of either one for, so I figured I'd just combine them in a double preview to make it up to readers missing my wit. Check out a preview, first of Catwoman #35, continuing Catwoman's Fear State tie-in storyline…
CATWOMAN #35
DC Comics
0721DC016
0721DC017 – CATWOMAN #35 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99
(W) Ram V (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Yanick Paquette
The Strays disable the Magistrate's communication around Alleytown and replace it with their own ramshackle network. Harley Quinn believes Ivy is the key to helping the city, so she and the Gardener start heading to Alleytown to track down Catwoman and retrieve Ivy.
In Shops: 9/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0721DC016 CATWOMAN #35 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE (FEAR STATE), by (W) Ram V (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC017 CATWOMAN #35 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE), by (W) Ram V (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Jenny Frison, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC016 CATWOMAN #35, by (W) Ram V (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC016 CATWOMAN #35, by (W) Ram V (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC016 CATWOMAN #35, by (W) Ram V (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
…and next a preview of Flash #774, in which Wally West mistakenly believes he can enjoy a father/daughter dance without getting into a massive superpowered brawl.
FLASH #774
DC Comics
0721DC139
0721DC140 – FLASH #774 CVR B JORGE CORONA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Christian Duce (CA) Bryan Hitch
Introducing Dr. Nightmare! Bad dreams come to life and lead to chaos on the streets of Central City on the same night the Fastest Man Alive attends a daddy/daughter dance. Side-by-side with his super-powered daughter, Wally must not slow down, or they risk falling victim to the man named Dr. Nightmare.
In Shops: 9/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0721DC139 FLASH #774 CVR A BRYAN HITCH, by (W) Jeremy Adams (A) Christian Duce (CA) Bryan Hitch, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC140 FLASH #774 CVR B JORGE CORONA CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Jeremy Adams (A) Christian Duce (CA) Jorge Corona, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC139 FLASH #774, by (W) Jeremy Adams (A) Christian Duce (CA) Bryan Hitch, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC139 FLASH #774, by (W) Jeremy Adams (A) Christian Duce (CA) Bryan Hitch, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC139 FLASH #774, by (W) Jeremy Adams (A) Christian Duce (CA) Bryan Hitch, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.