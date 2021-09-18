DC Preview Double Feature: Catwoman #35 and Flash #774

Catwoman #35 and Flash #774 are out from DC Comics on Tuesday. I didn't really have anything in particular to make fun of either one for, so I figured I'd just combine them in a double preview to make it up to readers missing my wit. Check out a preview, first of Catwoman #35, continuing Catwoman's Fear State tie-in storyline…

CATWOMAN #35

DC Comics

(W) Ram V (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Yanick Paquette

The Strays disable the Magistrate's communication around Alleytown and replace it with their own ramshackle network. Harley Quinn believes Ivy is the key to helping the city, so she and the Gardener start heading to Alleytown to track down Catwoman and retrieve Ivy.

In Shops: 9/21/2021

SRP: $3.99

…and next a preview of Flash #774, in which Wally West mistakenly believes he can enjoy a father/daughter dance without getting into a massive superpowered brawl.

FLASH #774

DC Comics

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Christian Duce (CA) Bryan Hitch

Introducing Dr. Nightmare! Bad dreams come to life and lead to chaos on the streets of Central City on the same night the Fastest Man Alive attends a daddy/daughter dance. Side-by-side with his super-powered daughter, Wally must not slow down, or they risk falling victim to the man named Dr. Nightmare.

In Shops: 9/21/2021

SRP: $3.99

