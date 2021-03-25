DC Recalls Grant Morrison Omnibus – The Daily LITG, 25th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Grant Morrison, Powerpuff Girls, the death of Superman, again, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: DC Comics recalls the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics Replaces All Of Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus For Free
- Powerpuff Girls Star Chloe Bennet Proudly Owns Her Blossom Look
- The Death Of Superman & Changing The Future In Action Comics #1029
- DC Comics To Discontinue DC Connect Print Version For Good
- DC Comics To Send Replacements For Yesterday's Action Comics #1029
- Tony Isabella: "JIM SHOOTER IS A LIAR!"
- Konami Reveals Next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Booster Set: King's Court
- Superman And The Authority By Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin For DC
- Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Justice League Dark Omnibus, More Deluxe & Big Books From DC Comics
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Jimmy Palmiotti Talks To Terry Steiner About Sex & Violence In Comics
- The CBLDF Creates Its Own Ethics Committee
- Marvel/DC Comics Ch-Ch-Changes To Superman, Miles Morales & Valkyries
- Unboxing Justice League Mother Box After It Sat In The Sun For A Week
- Gaze Into Brian Bolland's 200 Signed Prints Of His Most Famous Panel
- New Robin Character Flatline Had A Cameo In Detective Comics #1034
- King In Black Not Quite Finished In Savage Avengers #19 And Scream
- Deep Krakoan Dives In Cable #9, Excalibur #19 and Savage Avengers #19
- One Year Ago, Everything Changed – The Daily LITG, 24th March 2021
LITG one year ago – the comic industry was being mothballed.
It was the end of times.
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Diamond's Steve Geppi Confirms Closure, No New Comics After This Week
- "Stargirl" Creator/Co-Showrunner Geoff Johns Releases Heartfelt Letter
- "Supergirl": So Why Did The Show Kill Off Jeremiah Danvers So Sloppily?
- Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics
- The State of the Comics Industry Under Coronavirus – On Tuesday
- DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow
- Steve Geppi and Diamond Making Plans For After The Coronavirus Pandemic
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Comic Store In Your Future No More?
LITG two years ago – Walking Dead was previewed
And The Orville was reviewed.
- 'The Walking Dead' Season 9, Episode 16 "The Storm" [PREVIEW]
- 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 11 "Lasting Impressions" Review [Spoilers]
- Imagine Doing 'Alien' As Your High School Play Because These Kids Did
- Welcome to the X-Men, Jonathan Hickman… Hope We Survive the Experience [X-ual Healing 3-20-19]
- Tini Howard and Kei Zama Launch New Death's Head Comic For Marvel, With Wiccan and Hulking
- Everything in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X is There For a Reason
- Is Chris Claremont About to Rewrite the History of Nightcrawler? (Spoilers)
- Mr. and Mrs. X #9 Introduces Another Secret X-Men Child (SPOILERS)
- Marvel Comics Doesn't Want Anyone to Think the Punisher is a Hero
- Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Gets an Omnibus, and More For 2019
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Angel Medina, artist on Spawn, Hulk, Warlock, Avengers, Spider-Man.
- Kathy Bottarini, comic store owner of Comic Book Box, California
- Megan Kilar, store manager of Comics Unlimited, Concord, New Hampshire
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
