DC Recalls Grant Morrison Omnibus – The Daily LITG, 25th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Grant Morrison, Powerpuff Girls, the death of Superman, again, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: DC Comics recalls the Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – the comic industry was being mothballed.

It was the end of times.

LITG two years ago – Walking Dead was previewed

And The Orville was reviewed.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Angel Medina , artist on Spawn, Hulk, Warlock, Avengers, Spider-Man.

, artist on Spawn, Hulk, Warlock, Avengers, Spider-Man. Kathy Bottarini , comic store owner of Comic Book Box, California

, comic store owner of Comic Book Box, California Megan Kilar, store manager of Comics Unlimited, Concord, New Hampshire

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

