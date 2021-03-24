Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Will Dragon-type Pokémon be boosted in Pokémon GO this weekend? A task in the Weather Week Timed Research has us thinking they may! Let's get into the tasks and rewards for this Timed Research, which will reward encounters with a species that has just now had its Shiny released: Rainy Form Castform.

The complete tasks and rewards for the Weather Week Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Four

Catch 10 Water-, Electric-, or Bug-type Pokémon: Rainy Form Castform

Take a Snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon: 200 Stardust

Send 3 Gifts to friends: Psyduck

Rewards: Wailmer, 5 Poké Balls, 500 XP

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Water-, Electric-, or Bug-type Pokémon: Rainy Form Castform

Power up Pokémon 7 Times: 3 Pinap Berries

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Buizel

Rewards: Rainy Form Castform, 7 Poké Balls, 500 XP

Page Three of Four

Catch 15 Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type Pokémon: Rainy Form Castform

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws: 600 Stardust

Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy: Woobat

Rewards: Swellow, 10 Poké Balls, 800 XP

Page Four of Four

Catch 20 Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type Pokémon: Rainy Form Castform

Make 9 Curveball Throws in a row: 1200 Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokémon: Swablu

Rewards: Togetic, 12 Poké Balls, 1200 XP

The "Dragon-types" task makes me think that Dragon-types will be boosted starting on Saturday when the species that respond to Windy Weather conditions in the game will be boosted more. If they aren't, of course, we will have Rayquaza in raids, but generally, Niantic doesn't gate simple research like this beyond paywalls. Now, yes, the task allows for Flying-types and Psychic-types instead of Dragons, but the mere mention of it makes me think we'll have a chance at getting them in the wild. That'll certainly help those who want to complete the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research without bleeding raid passes into Rayquaza.

In any case, that's what we know for now. Best of luck, fellow trainers!