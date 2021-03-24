Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Will Dragon-type Pokémon be boosted in Pokémon GO this weekend? A task in the Weather Week Timed Research has us thinking they may! Let's get into the tasks and rewards for this Timed Research, which will reward encounters with a species that has just now had its Shiny released: Rainy Form Castform.
The complete tasks and rewards for the Weather Week Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:
Page One of Four
- Catch 10 Water-, Electric-, or Bug-type Pokémon: Rainy Form Castform
- Take a Snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon: 200 Stardust
- Send 3 Gifts to friends: Psyduck
- Rewards: Wailmer, 5 Poké Balls, 500 XP
Page Two of Four
- Catch 15 Water-, Electric-, or Bug-type Pokémon: Rainy Form Castform
- Power up Pokémon 7 Times: 3 Pinap Berries
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Buizel
- Rewards: Rainy Form Castform, 7 Poké Balls, 500 XP
Page Three of Four
- Catch 15 Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type Pokémon: Rainy Form Castform
- Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws: 600 Stardust
- Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy: Woobat
- Rewards: Swellow, 10 Poké Balls, 800 XP
Page Four of Four
- Catch 20 Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type Pokémon: Rainy Form Castform
- Make 9 Curveball Throws in a row: 1200 Stardust
- Evolve 3 Pokémon: Swablu
- Rewards: Togetic, 12 Poké Balls, 1200 XP
The "Dragon-types" task makes me think that Dragon-types will be boosted starting on Saturday when the species that respond to Windy Weather conditions in the game will be boosted more. If they aren't, of course, we will have Rayquaza in raids, but generally, Niantic doesn't gate simple research like this beyond paywalls. Now, yes, the task allows for Flying-types and Psychic-types instead of Dragons, but the mere mention of it makes me think we'll have a chance at getting them in the wild. That'll certainly help those who want to complete the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research without bleeding raid passes into Rayquaza.
In any case, that's what we know for now. Best of luck, fellow trainers!