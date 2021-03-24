Justice League Dark Omnibus, More Deluxe & Big Books From DC Comics

We've seen a bunch of new Marvel Omnibus and DC Comics Omnibus and Big Books listed in recent days on Bleeding Cool, as well as the recall of the Superman By Grant Morrison Omnibus – well, here are a few more from DC Comics. Including Justice League Dark getting its first Omnibus…

Justice League Dark: The New 52 Omnibus Hardcover – September 21, 2021 – 1640 pages

Earth's magic used to belong to them…and they want it back. With Earth's magic being threatened, it's up the the new Justice League Dark to find out where this threat is coming from! Wonder Woman will have to lead this misfit magic mix of Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Man-Bat, and Detective Chimp against enemies they've never before imagined! And it's only starting there…what awful things are about to come through the Tree of Wonder? And the Justice League Dark will have to try to seek help from an unexpected place, the only man who could challenge this darkness, Andrew Bennet. With the Multiverse on the brink, will the DCU ever be the same? Find out in Justice League Dark: The New 52 Omnibus collecting I, Vampire #7-8; Justice League Dark #0-40; Justice League#22-23; Justice League Dark Annual #1-2; Justice League of America#6-7; Trinity of Sin: The Phantom Stranger #14-17; Constantine #9-12; Trinity of Sin: Pandora #6-9; Justice League Dark: Futures End #1

Superman & Lois Lane: The 25th Wedding Anniversary Deluxe Edition Hardcover – September 14, 2021 – 208 pages

The marriage of Clark Kent and Lois Lane is a special and historical moment! From some of comics greatest talents, comes Superman & Lois Lane: The 25th Wedding Anniversary Deluxe Edition! Sometimes even a hero needs advice in relationships, and when Superman needs a listening ear there's no one better for the job than Wonder Woman! Catch all the action and romance as Superman and Lois get ready to tie the knot! Collecting Superman #118; Adventures of Superman #541; Action Comics #728; Superman: The Man of Steel #63; Superman: The Wedding Album #1

Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 4 Hardcover – October 19, 2021 – 504 pages

A bold new reimagining of the life and times of the Man of Steel, crafted by legendary comics writer and artist John Byrne—the history of the Last Son of Krypton would never be the same! Some of Superman's greatest adventures featuring favorites like Wonder Woman, Batman, Supergirl, the Doom Patrol, and more! In this collection, meet Supergirl and learn who she is and what secrets her powers hold! And Superman and the Doom Patrol must find a way to protect Smallville! There's even a visit to Krypton! This volume contains Superman #16-22; Adventures of Superman #439-444; Action Comics #598-600; Superman Annual #2.

Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts The Deluxe Edition Hardcover – October 5, 2021 – 304 pages

The Gods walk among us and only one woman would dare try to protect humanity from the wrath of such strange and powerful forces. But is she one of us—or one of them? When Wonder Woman is willing to take a stand against Hera, Queen of the Gods, she makes herself an enemy. But Hera isn't the one Wonder Woman should be worried about…her daughter, Strife, is coming to Paradise Island…and she has a secret that will shatter Wonder Woman's life. Will the Amazons' most powerful daughter be there to shield them from the wrath of Hera when she arrives? When Hades and Poseidon need to settle who will be King of the Gods—Wonder Woman can't let their turf war decimate the realm of man! And what true story of the Gods is compelte without a little trip to hell? Catch all these wonderful moments and more in Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts The Deluxe Edition collecting Wonder Woman #1-12!

Batman Black & White Hardcover – September 14, 2021 – 280 pages

The world is simple. There's good. There's evil. And there's still…BATMAN BLACK & WHITE! This Eisner Award-winning anthology series returns with all-new tales of mystery, mayhem, and madness from some of the finest and most innovative storytellers to explore the Batman mythos in stark black and white! James Tynion IV and Tradd Moore explore the world of Ra's al Ghul and the League of Assassins. Featuring the return of J.H. Williams III to DC for a trip through the Dark Knight's history. Paul Dini and Andy Kubert pit Batman against an infestation of ninja Man-Bats in the Batcave. G. Willow Wilson and Greg Smallwood portray Batman in his strangest standoff ever with Killer Croc. Tom King and Mitch Gerads tell a tale of Batman administering a form of last rites to a dying priest. Or is it the other way around? Gabriel Hardman and Corinna Bechko find the Dark Knight facing certain death, with The Joker as his last lifeline. With several more stories and a lineup this strong, witness a brand-new collection of this iconic anthology! Collects Batman Black & White #1-6.

Wonder Woman: Who is Wonder Woman The Deluxe Edition Hardcover – October 26, 2021

Acclaimed television scribe and co-writer of the Wonder Woman filmAllan Heinberg presents an epic new story about the Amazon Warrior. Is she Diana Prince, secret agent of the Department of Metahuman Affairs? Donna Troy, sister to Diana and the current bearer of the costume? Or villainous Circe, who has stolen all of Diana's powers? The answer to that question is as complicated as the woman herself, and with Circe augmenting the powers of all of Wonder Woman's deadliest rogues, there will be intense battles and ultimate challenges for whoever takes on the mantle. Critically acclaimed writer Allan Heinberg (GREY'S ANATOMY, SEX AND THE CITY) teams up with the fan-favorite art team of Terry and Rachel Dodson for an action-filled adventure that will leave Wonder Woman fans breathless! Collecting Wonder Woman #1-4, Wonder Woman Annual #1, and also includes a sketch section by Terry Dodson.