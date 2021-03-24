King In Black Not Quite Finished In Savage Avengers #19 And Scream

King In Black is all but over, in the big books. The heroes have been freed of Knull's influence, the God Of Light has arrived as Captain Universe, and the big play is about to hit. In some books like Union and Daredevil, that has already happened. But in books like Savage Avengers and King In Black: Scream out today, it is still all to play for. So in Savage Avengers #19, we get Cyclops and Storm, still Knullified.

With the King In Black, Knull, taking special interest in possessing Storm and declaring her the most powerful of all his possessed minions.

Cyclops never gets any love, does he? Still, there are other powers out that aren't entirely under Knull's control, such as Scream. Her title may have been cancelled mid-pandemic, but the creative team are back for one last go-around.

As Knull finds that even a symbiote may have access to another power beyond the King In Black.

Shame Mephisto isn't interested in dealing with Knull, the King In Black. Or appearing in WandaVision…

KING IN BLACK SCREAM #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210537

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Garry Brown (CA) Inhyuk Lee

SCREAM RETURNS! Andi Benton has faced other symbiotes before, but never has she faced the power and might of KNULL himself! Does SCREAM have what it takes to put a dent in Knull's symbiotic armor? Or is this the end for SCREAM? Rated T+In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $4.99 SAVAGE AVENGERS #19 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210547

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Kev Walker (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Conan's heist of the Hellfire Club goes awry when the mutants hire his sword to help free Storm and Cyclops from Knull. Join us for some March Madness starring Conan, Deadpool and the Marauders. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99