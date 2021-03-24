One Year Ago, Everything Changed – The Daily LITG, 24th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Grant Morrison, Pokemon GO, Lando Calrissian or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Superman And The Authority By Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin For DC
- Tonight Is Surskit Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details
- DC Comics Replaces All Of Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus For Free
- Lando Calrissian Is Now Officially Pansexual According To LucasFilm
- Burnside Batgirl Omnibus, Absolute Kirby & More DC Big Books For 2021
- Like Jason Todd, DC Leaves Fate of Nightwing's Doggo Up to Readers
- Batwoman: Ruby Rose "Stoked" for New Kate Kane, Wallis Day
- Spawn Curse of Apocalypse Coming Soon From McFarlane Toys
- Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Preview: The Von Erichs Revisited
- Konami Reveals Next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Booster Set: King's Court
- Image To Release Jim Morrison Graphic Novel, Jim Lives, This June
- DC Comics Replaces All Of Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus For Free
- Like Jason Todd, DC Leaves Fate of Nightwing's Doggo Up to Readers
- DC Changes Milestone Plans to Add Same-Day Physical Releases
- 2021 Is Proving To Be Interesting So Far – Comic Store In Your Future
- Liam Sharp Finally Draws Thomas Jane and Mike Carey's Comic, Lycan
- Learn How to Break Into Comics (Lettering) With New Essential Guide
- Whoa, DC Comics Hired Cannabis Exec Joen Choe As New Vice President
- Comics Vault Live Ultramega & Nocterra Variants, The Next $300 Books?
- Maps as Robin For the Second Time In 2021 – Batman Black & White #3
- New Graphic Novel American Cult Explores History of Cults in America
- Jeremy Whitley And The Tanya Spears Power Girl Comic That Wasn't
- Burnside Batgirl Omnibus, Absolute Kirby & More DC Big Books For 2021
- Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Providence Compendium From Avatar In June
- OmnibusWatch, Howard The Duck, New Mutants, Excalibur, Mutant Massacre
LITG one year ago – Diamond closed for coronavirus
And so did DC Comics' printers.
- Diamond's Steve Geppi Confirms Closure, No New Comics After This Week
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics
- DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow
- Diamond Says All Comics For This Wednesday May Be Sold Now, Today
- Comics Industry Decimates July 2020 Plans, Dubbed a 'Fallow Month'
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Batman Hush is Finally Here from Medicom MAFEX
- Forbidden Planet Closes All Stores, Today
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
LITG two years ago – Joyce Chin was hospitalised
And Mark Brooks was under the spotlight. What happened to the lobsters?
- Joyce Chin Admitted to Chicago Hospital With Arthur Adams, Not at C2E2
- Everything in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X is There For a Reason
- Imagine Doing 'Alien' As Your High School Play Because These Kids Did
- Jonathan Hickman's Marvel Comics are House of X and Powers of X – the X-Men's Next Major Milestone
- The Last Spider-Man Newspaper Strip Runs Today – Its Writer, Roy Thomas Looks Back
- DC Comics Omnibuses and Absolutes for 2020
- Marvel Teases Another Event for December to Pay Off All the Earlier 2019 Events
- Jason Aaron and Al Ewing to Launch Valkyrie Ongoing Series at Marvel – Revealed at C2E2
- Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Gets an Omnibus, and More For 2019
- Jonathan Hickman's Two 6-Issue Series For Marvel – The Next Major Milestone in X-Men History
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Glenn Fabry of Neverwhere, American Gods, Preacher, Judge Dredd.
- Steve Pugh of Animal Man, Howard The Duck.
- Pasqual Ferry, artist of Thor, Heroes for Hire, Action Comics and Adam Strange
- Sarah Chrisp, owner of The Comic Book Shop in Macclesfield.
- Mike Scigliano of the Steamworld Chronicles.
