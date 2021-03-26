The Joker #2 – First 40-Page DC Comic To Go To $6 – But Not Batman

The Joker #2 was solicited at a 40-page comic with a standard price of $4.99 and a cardstock cover for $5.99, for April. We've talked about what's inside it over here (warning, spoilers) but now we look at what's on the cover. DC Comics has retroactively increased the price of the standard Joker #2 from $4.99 to $5.99. That is how it is now listed at Lunar Distributors (solicits below).

As we previously pointed out, The Joker #3 and #4 had been solicited by DC for $5.99. But it wasn't definite that this was not a typo, and the covers seemed to show a $4.99 price. But they have now been updated to show $5.99 and the Lunar listing agrees.

However, while Batman #109 was solicited as a $5.99 40-page comic by DC Comics, when the Lunar listing was released this week, the price of the standard cover was now back down to $4.99.

Did DC Comics blink at reaction to the price? Was this always the plan and it was just a typo, getting mixed up with The Joker? If so, what is the significance of The Joker comic changing its price point? Let's keep an eye on those solicitations. Here is how they currently read.

