DC Tells AEW Origin Stories In Promo Comics Written By Steve Orlando

DC tells AEW Origin Stories in promo comics, written by Steve Orlando, and coming to comic book stores soon...

Article Summary DC Comics partners with AEW for origin stories penned by Steve Orlando, illustrated by top artists.

Special AEW comics to hit U.S. stores, featuring stars like Britt Baker and Orange Cassidy.

AEW promo includes in-store giveaways, social media contests, and crossover with AEW Dynamite.

Comic origin stories available in select DC issues, for fans outside the U.S., from October to November.

Readers may have noticed that certain DC Comics titles contain slightly more wrestling than usual, as part of a cross-promotional scheme between DC and something called AEW to promote DC All In, DC Compact Comics, and Special AEW Origin Story comic books written by Steve Orlando, and drawn by Edwin Galmon, Laura Braga, Leonardo Rodrigues, Serg Acuña and Pop Mhan. AEW will run commercials for DC's All In initiative and DC Compact Comics during episodes of AEW Dynamite. Plus, DC All In will be promoted with in-show announcements and in-show graphics, which will be highlighted in AEW's email newsletter and via AEW's social media.

DC will distribute a special AEW comic book to stores across the United States and top comic book influencers on Instagram and TikTok featuring origin stories of the following AEW superstars: Swerve Strickland, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin.

Will there be any jokes about DC All-In and Darby Allin? I have no idea. I don't know who any of these people are, and since the comic won't be distributed to the UK, there is no danger I ever will do.

Stores in the United States will receive copies of the comic for free, for the 23rd of October, and can order additional copies in bundles of 25 for $7.50. The bundles have a Final Order Cutoff date of Monday, and an in-store date of the 6th of November. Fans can enter to win their own custom AEW Origins comic in social media giveaways hosted by AEW and influencers or visit their local comic shop. The AEW Origin stories were previously only available in limited quantities at a signing with the AEW superstars at the DC booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Copies of which (signed, natch) have been going on eBay for $66 for Toni Storm, Will Ospreay for $60, Swerve Strickland for $70, and the like. Each AEW origin story will also run in many of the October on sale in the following DC comic books so, I suppose, non-Americans can also read them if they really want to.

10/2/24 – Swerve Strickland (written by Steve Orlando, art by Edwin Galmon)

10/9/24 – Toni Storm (written by Steve Orlando, art by Laura Braga)

10/16/24 – Will Ospreay (written by Steve Orlando, art by Leonardo Rodrigues)

10/23/24 – Britt Baker (written by Steve Orlando, art by Laura Braga)

10/30/24 – Orange Cassidy (written by Steve Orlando, art by Serg Acuña)

11/6/24 – Darby Allin (written by Steve Orlando, art by Pop Mhan)

