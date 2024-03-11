Posted in: Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: beano, broons, dandy, dc thomson, london book fair, oor wullie

DC Thomson Announces Beano, Dandy, Oor Wullie And The Broons Annuals

DC Thomson announces Beano, The Dandy, Oor Wullie and The Broons Annuals for 2024/2025, in time for London Book Fair

Article Summary DC Thomson unveils Beano, Dandy, Oor Wullie & The Broons 2024/2025 annuals.

Iconic Beano Annual features 112 pages of Dennis and Gnasher’s escapades.

Dandy Annual brings laughter with Desperate Dan and Beryl the Peril.

Oor Wullie Annual 2025 delivers mischief from Scotland's favourite son.

DC Thomson, publishers of The Beano, have announced their range of annuals for 2024/2025, with both the Beano, Dandy, Oor Wullie and The Broons getting volumes, and released in time for London Book Fair tomorrow. From one of the longest-standing comic book publishers in the world, the Beano Annual especially is iconic to the country, and my own interest in comics was spurred by my grandmother buying me the Broons and Oor Wullie annuals when young. And I was not alone.

Beano Annual 2025

It's the No 1 annual in the UK! Do you enjoy hilarious comic stories full of mischief, jokes, pranks and laughs? Then the Beano annual is for you! Take a trip to Beanotown, a place where kids rule. The parents and the teachers of Bash Street School might think differently, but the kids from the longest-running weekly comic in the world know the truth… In 112 all-new and original pages, join Dennis and Gnasher, Minnie the Minx, the Bash Street Kids and all your Beano faves as they deliver funny, exciting adventures to please fans old and new alike!

Dandy Annual 2025

Stretch those laughter muscles as The Dandy Annual returns for another side-splitting serving of jolly japes and crafty schemes! Starring national treasures – Desperate Dan, Beryl the Peril, Cuddles and Dimples and more – The Dandy Annual 2025 is a monster collection of hilarious comics for everyone! With its 112 pages of all-new comic strip content, it is an essential part of Christmas, delivering laughter, mischief and wangles in typical Dandy style. Loved by the young and the young-at-heart alike, it's a book for the whole family to enjoy.

Beano & Dandy Gift Book 2025

A collection of classic comic strips from DC Thomson's archives in a premium format for comic book fans of all ages. Put on your safety goggles and ready your Bunsen burners, for we're about to experiment with some BAD SCIENCE! We've collected a plethora of classic comic samples from The Dandy and Beano in glass vials for you to study! STEM-ing from the archives, we've plucked, poked, and prodded these scientific specimens to ensure you'll be bubbling with laughter! So join all your favourites like Desperate Dan, Dennis the Menace, Minnie the Minx, and Rubi von Screwtop alongside bad inventors, strange professors, and worst of all… science teachers!

Oor Wullie Annual 2025

He's Oor Wullie, your Wullie, abody's Wullie. Generations have enjoyed his mischievous tales as he wages war on boredom or embarks on some get-rich-quick scheme. First published in The Sunday Post in 1936, Oor Wullie truly is Scotland's favourite son. Join him in his most recent comic strip capers in this year's must-have comic book collection. Settle down and enjoy some fun with Wullie and his pals, Primrose Paterson, Bob, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck, Jeemie the moose, and Harry the faithful wily Westie. And don't forget the much-harangued PC Murdoch, Auchenshoogle's legendary law enforcer!

Oor Wullie & The Broons Gift Book 2025

Join Scotland's beloved family and favourite son as they look back through the years in this collection of classic comic strips from DC Thomson's archives. Since their humble beginning in the pages of The Sunday Post in 1936, The Broons and Oor Wullie have weathered the seasons to bring joy and laughter to all. Now they invite you to take a trip through the ages in their own unique style. From 1950s poodle skirts to 1980s perms, from 1960s miniskirts to 1990s bucket hats, and from 1970s flares to the not-so-smart phones of recent years, The Broons and Oor Wullie have seen it all ― been there and done that! So put on your rose-tinted glasses and let's wander through the last eight decades together.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!