DC Turns Batman: The Killing Joke Into A Movie? (Batman Spoilers) The One Bad Day one-shots from DC Comics have been trying to replicate Batman: The Killing Joke. But Clayface is doing it it literally.

The One Bad Day one-shots from DC Comics have, as Bleeding Cool pointed out at the very beginning, been trying to replicate the success of Batman: The Killing Joke for the Joker, each focusing on a different member of Batman Rogue's Gallery. To the extent of reusing the idea of the "One Bad Day" from that comic, that turned Batman and the Joker into the men they are, as well as the length of each issue, the formatting and the logo. And then collecting them all in a box set with a new edition of The Killing Joke.

But tomorrow's Clayface: One Bad Day goes even further than that. By having DC Comics actually have a version of The Killing Joke being made into a movie. With Clayface, Basil Karlo, s B-list actor who is driven insane when he hears that a remake of the classic horror film he had starred in, would be shot without him. Here, the movie he is involved with is a version of The Killing Joke itself, with tye comicbook's writer and artist Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing on the clapperboards.

And we get a monologue from the Joker, clutching his Red Hood identity, which gives a very different endig to the Joker origin story we have gotten much more used to.

A happy ever after version of this? One where the man does all the talking, doesn't apologise and the woman stays silent?

But it's not the only new comic book from DC Comics that is redoing The Joker's origin in one way of another. The final issue of Superman: Space Age by Marc Russell and Mike Allred also takes the Joker back to a different One Bad Day.

This Joker isn just a clown who loses his daughter to the slum landlord Bruce Wayne.

Everyone gets One Bad Day... Batman: One Bad Day: Clayface and Superman Space Age #3 are published tomorrow by DC Comics.

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY CLAYFACE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Xermanico (CA) Xermánico

All Basil Karlo ever wanted to be was an actor…no…one of the greatest actors there's ever been. However, his life went off course when he became the shape-shifting monster known as Clayface. After years of doing battle with Batman in Gotham City and distancing himself from his dream, Clayface goes out west to Los Angeles. Creating a new identity, he pursues his dream of acting only to find that Gotham City isn't the only place with an overwhelming sense of dread to it, and that he might not have what it takes to make it in the City of Angels. So he'll reshape the city to fit his needs in a deadly pursuit of stardom. From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Batman Beyond: Neo-Year, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty) and Xermanico (Flashpoint Beyond), this is an epic tragedy not to be missed! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 02/21/2023

SUPERMAN SPACE AGE #3 (OF 3) CVR A MIKE ALLRED

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Mike Allred

THE END IS NIGH! As red skies reign, Superman does what he can to make the world a better place for as long as it continues to exist. But money is power in the greed-driven '80s, and villains like Lex Luthor seem poised to win in the end. Little do they know, there are bigger things to worry about and the hero they've grown to hate is their only hope against this crisis! Don't miss the riveting finale of this soon-to-be-classic miniseries! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 02/21/2023