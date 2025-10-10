Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: #dceased, darick robertson, Necretaceous, new york comic con, the boys, Tom Taylor, vertigo

DC Vertigo At NYCC: Necretaceous by Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson

Announced yesterday at New York Comic Con from DC Comics, amongst a number of new DC Vertigo comic books, Necretaceous by DCeased co-creator Tom Taylor and The Boys co-creator Darick Robertson, in which scientists attempt to time-travel to stop a zombie virus, only to land 66 million years in the past, among dinosaurs. Tom Taylor said, "a series about extinction and survival, loss and love, betrayal and friendship, and… zombie dinosaurs! Vertigo returns to DC with an undead roar… The only way to escape a zombie apocalypse is to escape to… the past. Vertigo is back!"

In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), and finally, DC made it official. The creator-owned or creator-participant contract had been made more DC-friendly in recent years, which saw a number of creators such as Garth Ennis leave for other, more creative-friendly publishers, but now Vertigo was done. The command came from the previous big boss Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints.

In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo". In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint. And now… zombie dinosaurs!

