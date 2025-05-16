Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged:

DC's Absolute Universe August 2025 Solicits With Bane's Origin

As part of DC Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations, we get too see all the Absolute Universe titles, with Bane's origin, Ra's al Ghul creating Superman: Son of the Demon, maze fights, Jo Mullein vs Hal Jordan, mysterious Rogues and Green Lantern Vs White Lantern…

Absolute Batman #11

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by CLAY MANN

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by LEE GARBETT and CHRIS BURNHAM

1:25 variant cover by CLAY and SETH MANN

1:50 variant cover by CHRIS MOONEYHAM

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

Learn the origin of Bane! What drives the muscle-bound behemoth, and how did he arrive in Gotham? THE ORIGIN OF ABSOLUTE BANE!

Absolute Superman #10

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

1:25 variant cover by TIRSO

1:50 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

Superman's true enemy stands revealed. The notorious Ra's al Ghul, lord of Lazarus Corp, murderer of millions, has plans for the Last Son of Krypton. Will Kal-El's rage unleash the dark power of Superman: Son of the Demon? RA'S AL GHUL SETS HIS SIGHTS ON SUPERMAN!

Absolute Wonder Woman #11

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and GERALD PAREL

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

The balance of power inside the maze is tilting with Diana's presence, but it may just tilt into full-blown chaos. Chaos in an underground maze prison… that's bad, right? HEAVY IS THE HEAD THAT WEARS THE CROWN!

Absolute Green Lantern #5

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and TIRSO

1:25 variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

1:50 variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

The remains of Evergreen are scavenged for clues as to what happened to this quaint small town. Meanwhile, Jo faces down the hulking threat of Hal Jordan! HAL PRESSES THE ATTACK!

Absolute Flash #6

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI and TYLER KIRKHAM

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:50 variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

Just who are the mysterious Rogues chasing after Wally West, and how did they join Project Olympus? THE ROGUES REVEALED!

Absolute Martian Manhunter #6

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by AMY REEDER and MITCH GERADS

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by MARK CHIARELLO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Ideas explode like atom bombs, minds melt, and colors clash in the darkness behind the eyes of every person on the planet. It's Green Martian versus White Martian, John Jones versus madness itself, as he fights to save his family—and the world. THE MARTIAN MARCHES INTO MADNESS!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!