Deadpool FineArt Statue Signature Series Statue Debuts from Kotobukiya

The Merc with the Mouth is back as Kotobukiya debuts their newest Fine Art Statue Signature Series with the one and only Deadpool. Deadpool will now join his time-traveling partner Cable in this line with next-level detail. Kotobukiya's Fine Art Signature Series is fairly new, and they consist of limited edition statues that will be getting a one-time production statue. This makes these statues very rare, and they will showcase a unique serial number as well to show their authenticity. Deadpool is hand-painted, and he stands 14" tall and will feature not one but three different customizing options. The Merc is displayed on the wreckage of a fallen X-Men Sentinel, and fans will be able to pick between katanas, guns, and a unicorn plush to display him with. The hilarious and badass nature of this mutant is fully loaded inside this statue, and he gets a price tag to match that at $630. Pre-orders are already live right here, with this mercenary hitting your collection in April 2023.

"The Kucharek Brothers have chosen Deadpool for their second release in the series, a character they have made before that sold out immediately after its release! Deadpool is Cable's longtime ally and has recently become one of the most popular mutants of all time. He has been sculpted with overwhelmingly high precision in a 1:6 scale. Holding two katanas in a peerless stance and stomping on a struggling Nimrod, the statue expresses his majestic victory against the enemy in a large, dynamic sculpture measuring over 14.17" in size."

"The product comes with three types of replacement parts suggested by the Brothers. First is an exchangeable arm, which can be used to swap out one of the katanas for a futuristic gun. Both arms demonstrate master-class weapon handling. Next is an arm holding a fluffy stuffed unicorn, giving a glimpse of his crazy personality that never forgets the funny side of life, no matter how desperate the situation. The third is a head part from his time in the X-Force in the 90's when Cable was still the leader! Change out the head parts to display Deadpool in either his Modern Age appearance or his Origins appearance from 30 years ago."

