Deadpool Gets An Invite From The Horded Emperor To His New Series

The new Deadpool comic book series launching in November by Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo sees Deadpool as he "auditions for the elite group known as the Atelier. Now, he has 48 hours to kill one of the world's most famous supervillains. Only problem? He's been kidnapped, and something…strange…is GROWING INSIDE HIM."

Today's New Mutants #30 sets this up in a story that sees Deadpool (finally) ejected and exiled from Krakoa for being, well, Deadpool.

And that is presumably the seal of the Altier. And this is his invite… just don't give it a sniff, okay?

To Mr. Wade Wilson:

The Atelier is pleased to formally extend an invitation to you to our final round of auditions. Upon arrival you will be assigned a target. You must eliminate them within the allotted time and return with proof that your target has been dispatched.

Should you succeed, you will be inducted as a full member of our exclusive organization with all of the benefits therein.

Should you fail, the ranks of the Atelier will be closed to you forever. We look forward to your performance.

Regards The Horned Emperor.

Horned Emperor, rather than Horny Emperor. But this is Deadpool, he is going to make that joke right.

DEADPOOL #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220893

(W) Alyssa Wong (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

MARVEL'S TOP MERC IS BACK IN BUSINESS! We all know Wade Wilson is one of the top mercenary/assassins in the Marvel Universe, even if he is simultaneously the most annoying one… but he's pushing to make that recognition official as he auditions for the elite group known as the Atelier. Now, he has 48 hours to kill one of the world's most famous supervillains. Only problem? He's been kidnapped, and something…strange…is GROWING INSIDE HIM. Things are going to get gross as writer Alyssa Wong (DOCTOR APHRA, IRON FIST) and artist Martin Coccolo (BANNER OF WAR) take out their pent up aggression on everyone's pizza-faced, jabber-mouthed, misguided, hate-to-love, love-to-hate fave… Deadpool!

SRP: $4.99

DEADPOOL #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220856

(W) Alyssa Wong (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

EIGHT ARMS TO KILL YOU!

EIGHT ARMS TO KILL YOU!

Deadpool has less than 24 hours to kill Doctor Octopus if he wants into the most elite assassin alliance in the world. Can Doc Ock block a cocked glock? Or will he be filleted and slayed by Wade's blades? And also?uh?what's that thing hanging out of Wade's chest?

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: $3.99