Death Comes To X-Men… And They Are Not In Krakoa Anymore (Spoilers)

In the Krakoan Age, the X-Men did away with death. The Resurrection Protocols saw six mutants working together to bring mutants back from the dead. Introduced as a deft trick with House Of X, it had always been the case that X-Men died and were somehow brought back to life, becoming a mocked trope. House Of X lampshaded that trope and acknowledged it as canon. Dead mutants had their bodies regrown and implanted with their saved memories and "souls", which brought another list of problems with it.

But that has all gone away now. Mutants who die now stay dead. And post-Krakoa, there may be a lack of bringing back mutants a few issues after they have been killed, or even at all. If only to emphasise the difference between now and then.

This Wednesday sees the publication of Phoenix #7, Uncanny X-Men #9, Scarlet Witch #8, Mystique #4 and Xavier's Secret Files #1, a big mutant and mutant-adjacent week. The books have seen all manner of new mutant characters join in the wake of Krakoa. Well… they are not all going to make it to the end of the week alive. Sentinels, space gods, anti-mutant evangelists, mobs with torches. And no one is getting resurrected now. Unless… you know… there was that mention in Timeslide #1 asking "who waits within the last egg?"

MYSTIQUE #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240650

(W) Declan Shalvey (A/CA) Declan Shalvey

• Mystique has never been this powerful, but with a loved one in custody, she's never been this dangerous either.

• Can Nick Fury convince S.H.I.E.L.D. of the danger?

• Or is he already too late?

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $3.99

PHOENIX #7

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240657

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Marco Renna (CA) Yasmine Putri

• Empowered by dark enchantments and working in concert with the evil machinations of the Dark Gods, the Mad Titan THANOS wields great, galaxy-wrecking power! Now he seeks to use it to destroy the PHOENIX.

• But with CAPTAIN MARVEL, NOVA, SIF and ROCKET RACCOON at her side, Jean Grey is ready to unleash some power of her own…

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $3.99

SCARLET WITCH #8

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240696

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Lorenzo Tammetta (CA) Russell Dauterman

ATTACK OF THE ICE WORMS!

A mission in the Arctic Circle finds the Scarlet Witch uncovering problems long buried-including her new student Amaranth's connection to an old thorn in Wanda's side. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #9

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240646

(W) Gail Simone (A) Garron, Javier (CA) David Marquez

HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART ONE!

The Outliers, still finding their place in the mutant world, are hunted by a lethal new set of foes: A bloodthirsty, relentless and unstoppable pack of stealth Sentinels! Cut off from their mentors and allies, with no knowledge of who built or aimed these deadly drones, four untrained mutants are on the run and completely unprepared for the violent hunters making them their prey! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $4.99

X-MEN XAVIERS SECRET #1 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240667

(W) Alex Paknadel (A) Diogenes Nevese (CA) Martin Coccolo

In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the X-Men are forever changed. As Jean Grey prepares to take her place among the stars, she and Cyclops share a last night together, only to discover a hidden mystery that threatens to pull them apart. Meanwhile, what was supposed to be a mundane article about Charles Xavier's monstrous acts during the war turns into something far stranger for journalist Sally Floyd. Can the X-Men survive the shadows lurking in their pasts, or will their new era begin in tragedy? Collecting X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES INFINITY COMICS #1-6 for the first time in print! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $6.99

