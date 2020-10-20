Declan Shalvey Writes And Draws Immortal Hulk: Flatline, For January

It's Declan Shalvey time, it seems. Now, there certainly seems to be an awful lot of Hulk around at the moment from Marvel Comics. Immortal Hulk, Maestro, Immortal She-Hulk and yet another Immortal Hulk mini-series. Still no movie though. And now in January, Declan Shalvey is adding another, writing a new Immortal Hulk one-shot, Flatline.

This January, writer/artist Declan Shalvey will deliver an IMMORTAL HULK tale that gets to the heart of gamma! Known for his outstanding covers as well as his work on books like Moon Knight and Venom, the all-star creator will both write and draw this action-packed issue.

Every morning, Bruce Banner wakes up in a new place. The Hulk is trying to tell him something — but Bruce has had enough of his green-veined alter. When a new gamma-powered villain shows up in a small New Mexico town, Bruce is forced to confront the source of his anger…and it's nothing that fans will expect.

"What Al Ewing and Joe Bennett have accomplished with IMMORTAL HULK is astounding. I love how the book has given the character a new twist that has expanded what can be done with (and said about the) character," Shalvey said. "To get to play in this particular sandbox with this one-shot is such a thrill, it's a great challenge as a storyteller, to add to this new mythology as both a writer and artist. Big, Hulk-sized boots to fill, I hope it lives up to the great work already accomplished by the IMMORTAL HULK team."

Don't miss an extraordinary tale from one of the industry's top talents when IMMORTAL HULK: FLATLINE #1 hits stands in January!