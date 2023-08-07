Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Mooe, Dennis Knuckleyard, long london, The Great When

Dennis Knuckleyard in Alan Moore's Long London Novel, The Great When

Bleeding Cool has details of The Great When, the planned name for Alan Moore's first of a series of five fantasy novels, known as Long London.

Talking about using his dream journals in his work, Alan Moore once said, "the only promising item that they've thrown up so far is an intriguing sounding name: Dennis Knuckleyard. I may find a place to use this in the future, or I may not." Well, it seems that he has. Bleeding Cool has details of The Great When, the planned name for Alan Moore's first of a series of five fantasy novels, collectively known as Long London, as first scooped by Bleeding Cool and then rescooped by the Guardian. And it appears it may all be just a little bit meta, with a bit of a Lucien's Library/Neverwhere flavour. Here's what we are to expect in September 2024.

"Dennis Knuckleyard is a hapless eighteen-year-old who works and lives in a second-hand bookstore in 1949 London. Aspiring writer though he is, his life feels quite uneventful. But one day his boss and landlord, Coffin Ada, sends him to retrieve some rare books from a strange and paranoid dealer, and he discovers that one of them, A London Walk by Rev. Thomas Hampole, does not exist; Hamphole and A London Walk are both fictions made by another author, so how did they come to be physically in his hands? Coffin Ada informs him they come from the other London, the Great When, a version of the city that is beyond time, in which every aspect of its history from its origin to its demise is somehow made manifest. There epochs blend and realities and unrealities blur and concets such as Crime and Poetry are incarnated as wondrous and terrible beings. Further, Coffin Ada tells Dennis, if he does not return the book to this other London, he will be killed, literally turned inside out."

"So begins Dennis' adventure in Long London. To return the otherworldly book, he must dive deep into the city's occult underbelly, meeting an eccentric cast of sorcerers and gangsters, including Grace Shilling, a sex worker who agrees to help Dennis with the caveat that she will stab him if he makes any advances, Prince Monolulu, an infamous horse race tipster who claims to be an Abyssinian Prince, and Jack Spot, a ruthless mob boss looking to cement his status on top of the city's underworld. But upon entering The Great When, Dennis finds himself at the center of an explosive series of events, one that may have altered and endangered both Londons for good."

The first book, The Great When, will be published by Bloomsbury on the 24th of September, 2024.

"From the New York Times bestselling author and legendary storyteller Alan Moore, the first book in an incredible, enthralling new series about murder, madness, and magic in post-WWII London. Hilarious and mystical and magnificently written, The Great When is Moore's most imaginative work yet. It is the unforgettable introduction to the brilliant, staggering, consciousness-altering world of Long London."

