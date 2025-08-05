Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: detective comics, Mikel Janin

Detective Comics #1101 Will See Batman In His New Batsuit

Detective Comics #1101 will see Batman in his new batsuit in November from DC Comics

Article Summary Detective Comics #1101 introduces Batman's new batsuit design, debuting in November 2025.

The revamped look aligns with the upcoming Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez.

Expect a superhero-forward take with fresh villains, a new Batmobile, and classic Gotham characters.

Organized crime surges in Gotham, pushing Batman and Bruce Wayne into bold new adventures.

Batman is getting a brand new look in the new Batman #1 from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. But how and when will the other Batman comic book reflect this, if at all? Well, current Detective Comics artist Mikel Janín has made it clear with this little clip from Detective Comics #1101 planned for November 2025… and saying "Yes! We have the new suit starting on #1101".

. "Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman. We've got a new Batmobile, we've got a new costume, we've got new characters, and we've got a lot of old ones too —good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all" says Fraction.

Matt Fraction says…

"Between the end of Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez's run and where things are in "H2SH," it felt like a good moment for a new day in Gotham. We got a new costume, and we got new characters. This is the book that brought me into comics. I wouldn't be here if I wasn't for Batman. It was the first comic I ever read, since I was three, and I have a lot of ideas and cool stories to tell. And it's a new #1! There's only been three or four of those! Part of the reason Batman has lasted as long and has resonated as loudly as he has as a character is because he's incredibly resilient. He can be all kinds of things to all different people all of the same time, whether in comics, animation, or movies. To me, [the new Batman series] is Batman central. It's a very superhero-forward take on Batman. There's a lot of detective-ing; there's a lot of super-villains. All the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. I want to celebrate it all and give it all a chance to shine. We're doing self-contained issues. Each issue is a full beginning, middle, and end, and builds on the series' goals. A part of me wants to write the book for the three-year-old me who first picked up a Batman story and got plugged into the weird, right away. Every issue is a new adventure, a new style, a new flavor, a new tok. As I get further into the writing, Batman can absolutely shift tones issue to issue. The character I'm most excited to write who isn't Batman is Bruce Wayne. Batman and Bruce Wayne are two co-leads; there's a lot of Bruce Wayne. There are certainly other characters in the book—the family is still there—but my focus is on Bruce and Batman and what they get up to. There's no one in the history I don't want to get to; it's a question of when and how soon I can get there. It's one of my favorite toy boxes I've ever played with. One of the big things Batman will be dealing with in the immediate future is that organized crime in Gotham has gotten really organized in a way that the bad guys are making Gotham City work for them that has never happened before. They're so good at it that it looks like there's no crime happening. We've got Vandal Savage in charge of the GCPD, so the police can't be trusted. The bad guys have been legitimized and are doing what they want in broad daylight. The super-villains are back-footed by this as well. There are a million different factions brawling for dominance. Plenty of punches to be thrown."

