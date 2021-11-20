Diamond Looks To Returning Closer To Normal After Ransomware Attack

Two weeks ago, Diamond Comic Distributors and associated websites such as Previewsworld, Diamond UK, Hake's Auctions, Geppi Family Enterprises and more, went down and stayed down over the whole weekend. Diamond's retailer website went back up in time for Marvel's Final Order Cut-Off, but has only been sporadically updated since. It turns out that they had been the subject of a ransomware attack, and there have been delays, outages and normal business was suspended, in favour of a skeleton replacement and a new e-mail list solution. Diamond Comic Distributors updated with the latest news as to how retailers can come with the current situation across the country.

Please be advised that invoices from Diamond's Plattsburgh and Olive Branch Distribution Centers were run the morning of November 16 and are now accessible in text and .CSV formats via the Retailer Services Website. PREVIEWSworld Pullbox users can also import their .CSV invoices into Pullbox to generate their Picklists. We do not anticipate any picking delays that would impact the delivery of retailers' shipments of product on sale November 24.

Well, I mean, apart from three Marvel Comics titles. They also stated;

Our IT team has also been working diligently to restore full operations at Diamond's reorder hub. We anticipate a return to more regular picking and shipping from that location on Monday, November 22. We are also working on monthly PREVIEWS order forms and data imports. Additionally, the website's Order History function cannot be accessed at this time. We will update you when information on both situations becomes available.

And more generally, across the country;

Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to work through issues associated with the cybersecurity incident. We are pleased to share that we're making great progress in our restoration efforts and would like to provide a few updates: Diamond Comic Distributors, Diamond Comic Distributors UK and Alliance Game Distributors warehouses are operating and shipping, with Alliance focusing on new releases. Our IT team has been working diligently to restore full operations at Diamond's reorder and Diamond Book Distributors' hub. We anticipate a return to more regular picking and shipping from that location on Monday, November 22. For DCD's weekly shipments, we do not anticipate any picking delays that would impact the delivery of retailers' shipments of product on sale November 24.

Again, apart from those three Marvel comic books, Hawkeye, X-Force and X-Men.

We continue to bring company websites back online every day and are posting direct market updates, including FOC details, here.

We are in the process of implementing additional cybersecurity measures that are enhancing our network security. Once again, thank you for your ongoing cooperation, understanding, and support while we work to bring this situation to a close. Please stay tuned for updates over the coming days and weeks as our restoration efforts continue to progress quickly.