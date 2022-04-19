Diamond Previews Puts Price Up For First Time In 7 Years From $4 to $5

Diamond Previews is the big catalogue of the direct market of comic shops. But with Marvel and DC departing and IDW on its way out of the door, with Lunar Distribution also stepping up to the plate, it seems a curious time for Diamond Previews to go up in price when there is less in it. But that's the cost of paper, printing and shipping going up right there. And a large catalogue like Previews, even when subsidised by the featured publishers within in, is more susceptible to price squeezes than most. And so, as of next month, Diamond Previews will jump from $3.99 to $4.99 the first price in seven years.

Diamond tells retailers that;

Please be advised that due to ever-increasing cost of materials and overhead, PREVIEWS' cover price will increase to $4.99 beginning with the June 2022 issue. This is the first price increase for PREVIEWS in seven years and it will ensure Diamond's ability to continue to deliver the very best catalog for you, your customers, and the industry. We have made every effort to keep this increase to a minimum while still sourcing the best possible materials to maintain the same, high-quality catalog retailers and fans have relied on for decades. Beginning with the June issue, when the PREVIEWS cover price increases 25% to $4.99 (US), the wholesale price will increase accordingly. Retailers who purchase in bulk will still receive price breaks as detailed below. Order quantities for the June catalog can be adjusted at its Final Order Cut-off Date of May 2.

By inflation alone, a $3.99 book in 2015 would, seven years late, by US inflation alone, now be $5.89. So it is a below-inflation rise. But then Previews itself has been deflated a little of late… there's a lot of that about these days.

