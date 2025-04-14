Posted in: Antarctic Press, Collectibles, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Games, Role Playing Games | Tagged: gail simone, tariffs

The Cost of Tariffs on Board Games, Dolls, Cards & Role Playing Games

The cost of tariffs on board games, dolls, cards and role playing games, discussed by game makers, doll designers, comic shops and creators.

Article Summary Tariffs on toys and games are impacting small businesses with up to 145% import taxes, causing financial strain.

Game industry experts express concern over tariffs disrupting production and sales, leading to tough decisions.

Small creators urge public support amid rising costs due to tariffs on imported gaming materials and products.

Industry debates tariffs' effects, with some seeing opportunity for local production but worry about fairness.

The USA may have lifted tariffs on books and comic books, but that's not the case for toys, board games, playing cards, and the like, with tariffs on China currently at 145%. Plenty of folks are having to make some very tough decisions and have been posting about some of them on social media.

Hasan Hasmani, founder of Underdog Games, says, "Trump's tariffs will decimate small toy/game businesses. We're being forced to front $400K in tariffs—before we can even sell during the holidays. We fund new products + marketing in the first 9 months. The holidays are our payoff. Most won't survive the year"

Casey Ames, founder of Harkla and on the board of Game Changers Idaho, writes, "have an order in currently with our factory that in 2024 would have been $4,707 in tariffs After "Liberation Day" it'll be $101,673 and will be due about June 15th, right when it hits the US Port How is anyone supposed to plan for this? Especially small businesses like mine? And this all needs to be paid before I actually have the product in our warehouse ready to be sold. So I'm now paying the US government $100k even before I have a chance to sell the inventory myself. It's just crazy that the tariffs can be announced and enacted between the time I put in a purchase order and it ships. What will the rest of the year look like? How can I possibly plan for Quarter 4 with so much volatility and uncertainty? Another 50% tariff on this order would add $90k in tariffs on it, bringing the new total to $191,000 in tariffs Which pretty much means it'd be worth abandoning this shipment and shutting down the physical product side of our business. And for anyone who cares, we are the highest quality brand for products for kids with special needs. I've been building this business since 2015. To have it decimated by increased US import taxes overnight is now a reality."

Robert Tonner, who founded Tonner Dolls in 1991, writes, "Today's announcement of new 125% tariffs on goods imported from China may sound like tough economic policy—but for small creative businesses like mine, it's something else entirely. A gut punch. The doll in this photo wasn't made in a factory that churns out millions. It was made with intention, by skilled craftspeople I've worked with for years overseas—people who understand the nuance of hair rooting, hand painting, miniature tailoring. We don't have that infrastructure in the U.S. anymore. I tried. I've always worked to keep my dolls reasonably priced, so collecting isn't just for the wealthy. But these new tariffs mean higher costs, fewer options for collectors, and fewer opportunities for small makers like me to keep doing what we love. I hate bringing politics into my work—but when policies threaten to shut down businesses like mine, silence isn't an option. We're not asking for special treatment. Just a fair chance to survive. Please support your independent artists and let our elected officials know: these policies aren't just numbers. They're livelihoods."

Regan Clem, comic store owner of Summit Comics And Games, in Lansing, Michigan, and a tariff supporter, posted "Lot of tariff talks in my industry these days. Probably yours too. Most items are going to be fine it looks like (as long as the United States/Vietnam negotiations go well). But board games are the sore thumb here. We don't have the capability to make them here. Most are made in China. There really doesn't appear to be any even close to immediate solutions. To create a board game is like six factories in one, which China has. America doesn't even seem to have factories to do some of the necessary steps Maybe we'll just see a change in what constitutes a board game without plastic pieces or something. I hope creative people are figuring out a Chinaless solution right now. But here we are. It's our current reality. To me, this isn't an argument to stop the tariffs though; it's an indictment on all the government officials who allowed our nation to get to this place. We knew it was bad. Did we know it was so bad that we can't even make certain things here any more? This is just board games though. Not the biggest issue (except for my business). But what about medicines, certain types of steel, or other essential items?" And adding "As the industry I'm in struggles from the tariffs, he exempts Apple and big companies. That really makes me upset."

Gail Simone writes, "Okay, so the board/card/RPG game industry is facing a real problem, in that a huge amount of the materials and accessories that make their games fun and beautiful are manufactured in countries that have been hit with these goddamn infantile and destructive tariffs. This is making it so nearly all game companies are going to have some tough decisions to make and maybe some rough times ahead, to put it mildly. The last couple years, I've gotten to know a lot of these people and they are my favorite people ever, just about. They are passionate about games, endlessly creative, and nothing makes them happier than to know their work brought you some joy in an often joyless time. So It occurs to me that RIGHT NOW is a good time to maybe throw some money their way. Order some games, get them some cash flow while making your home warmer and funner through the purchase of some excellent games! I'm going to list some publishers and creators I like, along with a link to their website so you can buy directly from them, OR from your local friendly game store. I am asking you do the same. If there's a game you like, or a certain publisher, or TEN certain publishers, please list them below with a link so people can buy the ones that appeal to them. People who make games or sell games or publish games are MORE THAN WELCOME to post something they had a hand in, it's absolutely encouraged. The games industry was a lifesaver to me and my family during lockdown. Some of our favorite memories are from games with friends and family. Let's send some orders their way and show them some support, okay? I will link to this on other social media so it will hopefully get a lot of eyes on it. It would mean a lot to me and some of the coolest people on Earth. Your contribution to this thread is MUCH APPRECIATED!

LFG, everyone!" She then lists a mountain load of board game creators and publishers…

Big Bad Toy Store issued a statement which read "In the past month we have raised prices in a manner that was inclusive of expected tariffs, while also honoring previously pre-ordered prices. Unfortunately, the dramatic increases in tariff levels has now made this approach impossible. To minimize confusion during this rapidly changing situation, we will be changing newly affected pre-order product listings to reflect our normal, non-tariff-based price. We will also add a notice indicating that a tariff surcharge will be added at the time of the product's arrival. We will inform you of the full amount before your payment method is charged. You will also be able to cancel your pre-order at that time if the surcharge amount is something you do not wish to pay. Our customer service team, as always, will be ready to help with any issues that arise from this situation, and we will be very flexible given the circumstances. Today, we expect the surcharge may be between 15% to 40% of the pre-order price, however that could change as the situation continues to unfold."

While Ben Dunn, founder of Antarctic Press, writes: "I usually stay away from politics, but I had to comment on what the current administration is doing with tariffs, and a lot of pundits and commentators are saying they are playing some whatever dimensional chess they are playing. I thought about it and it reminded me of the STAR TREK episode THE CORBOMITE MANEUVER. In it Captain Kirk uses a bluff to trick an alien into surrendering. Spock compares it to chess but Kirk compares it to poker. I think all this is just a giant game of poker and see who folds or goes all in. Let's just hope we have a winning hand. Am I wrong? What do you think?"

Well? What do you think?

