Diana vs. Mother's Guilt in Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1 [Preview]

As an immortal warrior with incredible powers, Wonder Woman doesn't have a lot of weaknesses. But just like anyone else, she's highly susceptible to a guilt trip from good ol' mom! In this preview of Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1 we find a story by former wrestler AJ Mendez and Ming Doyle in which Wonder Woman falls victim to one of the oldest tricks in the book. How touching! Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0421DC043

0421DC044 – WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #1 (OF 6) CVR B JOSHUA MIDDLETON VAR – $5.99

0421DC045 – WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #1 (OF 6) CVR C YANICK PAQUETTE VAR – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jen Bartel

written by JOHN ARCUDI, AMY REEDER, BECKY CLOONAN, A.J. MENDEZ, AND NADIA SHAMMAS

art by RYAN SOOK, AMY REEDER, BECKY CLOONAN,MING DOYLE, AND MORGAN BEEM

Just in time for Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary, DC Comics proudly presents a new anthology series starring the Amazon Princess embellished in the the color of her famous lasso. You won't want to miss this thrilling series celebrating the woman who inspires us all…and that's the truth! Kicking things off, John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.) and Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes) reunite to show us the grace immortality grants a hero. Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman) weaves a spine-tingling tale of Diana's most precious weapon against the darkness. Then Amy Reeder (Amethyst) takes us back to the Golden Age for a fun romp co-starring Etta Candy. AJ Mendez and Ming Doyle (Constantine: The Hellblazer) travel to Themyscira for a tense family reunion. And finally, Nadia Shammas and Morgan Beem (Swamp Thing: Twin Branches) show us a story of Diana's past failures coming back to haunt her.

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $5.99