Doctor Who Comic #1 Adds Peach Momoko Sketch Variant FOC Cover

Titan Comics is adding a sketch virgin variant cover of Peach Momoko's standard cover for the new Doctor Who Comic #1. launching in November for Doctor Who Day, and getting FOC'ed this weekend. There won't be many more of these, now that Peach Momoko has gone exclusive with Marvel Comics, so get them while you can.

Oh and we also have an exclusive look inside those pages as well… featuring the tenth and the thirteenth Doctors alongside the Sea Devils and, I'm told, interacting with a previous episode from the classic television series, just as they did with Blink. Could another Doctor be involved as well? From the regular Doctor Who creative team of Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata, this follows up on the Tenth and Thirteenth meetings in the previous series and in the Time Lord Triumphant mini-series – which also saw the Eighth Doctor stick his head in. But probably not the Doctor you were looking for. Out on November 18th, it's just in time for Doctor Who Day, and the anniversary of the show.

The Doctor, her fam, the other Doctor and Rose Tyler. Thirteenth has met Martha again, time for her to meet Rose again?

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1 CVR G MOMOKO FOC VIRGIN

TITAN COMICS

SEP208682

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Peach Momoko

Doctor Who returns with the comic debut of iconic 70s TV Villain!

After narrowly escaping the Weeping Angels and the Autons in 1960s London,

the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor must team-up once again to save present-day Earth from being overrun by the classic aquatic villain, the Sea Devils!

Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance!In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 26, 2020 SRP: $3.99