Doug Wagner & Daniel Hillyard Move From Plastic To Vinyl, From Image

Vinyl has been getting a bit of a revival, you may have noticed of late. But did anyone expect to see it in comic book stores as well? Creators of the Image Comics series Plastic, Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard return to that theme with colourist Dave Stewart for a new dark comedy/horror titled, Vinyl. The six-issue miniseries will launch from Image Comics this June.

When Walter's best friend, the FBI agent charged with his capture, is kidnapped by a death cult of all-female sunflower farmers, Walter finds himself deep within an underground labyrinth filled with secrets and monsters…but are their monsters more horrific than his?Perfect for fans of Dexter and Nailbiter, Vinyl is an unsettling tale of psychopaths, sweet love, and a serial killer named Walter.

"This is all Daniel Hillyard's fault," said Wagner. "He asked if I thought we could create a story about serial killers, inhuman monsters, and a cult of sunflower farmers all trapped together inside an underground bunker. I mean, you have to do that, right?"

Hillyard added: "If you liked Plastic, then brace yourself! Vinyl is the sickest, most messed up, beautiful thing Doug and I have worked on to date. I'm biased, of course, but what can I say. I love our gore-baby."

Vinyl #1 Cover A by Hillyard and Stewart and Vinyl #1 Cover B by Hillyard and Stewart will be available at comic book shops on the 23rd of June, 2021. Maybe even record stores, who knows?