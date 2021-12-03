Dropping Creator "Special Thanks" Credits From Hawkeye Episode Three

The Disney+ Hawkeye show is out, three episodes worth, and it seems to have gone down fair enough. But who are those listed in the Special Thanks section? The comic book creators whose work inspired the TV show? Here are the credits from episode three:

Hawkeye created by Stan Lee and Don Heck , and Captain America created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby are spelled out. But who else?

David Aja – really he should have got so much more than a "thanks", as the artist on the Hawkeye series that most inspired this TV show, and his artwork is not only used for posters and promo for this series but the art in the intro and outro is basically animated versions of his Hawkeye comics. Was co-creator of co-Lucky the Pizza Dog, Tracksuit Draculas, and Kazimierz Kazimierczak

co-creator of Moira Brandon and co-creator ofTigra. No credit for her other co-creator, Don Hudson: Co-creator of Moira Brandon alongside Roy Thomas

But dropped from previous episodes are the following names, despite these credits being relevant to the episode in question.

Lou Mougin wrote the origin of the Swordsman in Avengers Spotlight #22, as well as co-creator of Armand Duquesne with Don Heck in that issue.

wrote the origin of the Swordsman in Avengers Spotlight #22, as well as co-creator of Armand Duquesne with Don Heck in that issue. Mark Gruenwald , co-creator of Oddball and Bombshell. He also wrote Hawkeye as being deaf for the first time, something that is especially key for this episodes.

, co-creator of Oddball and Bombshell. He also wrote Hawkeye as being deaf for the first time, something that is especially key for this episodes. Christopher Gage, Mike Perkins , co-creators of Oddball II, Mr Orville.

, co-creators of Oddball II, Mr Orville. Annie Wu, Co-creator of Detective Caudle alongside Matt Fraction, and one of the main artists alongside David Aja on the Hawkeye series that inspired this show.

Co-creator of Detective Caudle alongside Matt Fraction, and one of the main artists alongside David Aja on the Hawkeye series that inspired this show. Matt Fraction – he still has a consulting producer credit, as he wrote the Hawkeye series that inspired this show – but only got the title and credit because he knows Seth Rogan. And not listed on the Special Thanks list despite being co-creator of Lucky the Pizza Dog, Tracksuit Draculas, Kazimierz Kazimierczak and Detective Caudle.