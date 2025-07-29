Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: ducktales

DuckTales #5 Preview: Treasure in the Backyard! Who Knew?

Scrooge and the nephews discover the world's greatest treasure is right at home in DuckTales #5! Sometimes the best things are under your beak.

Article Summary DuckTales #5 unleashes Scrooge and nephews on a backyard treasure hunt, out July 30th from Dynamite.

Join Miss Bookbeak as the ducks uncover hidden riches where X marks the spot—right at home in Duckburg!

Features covers by Ronda, Bigarella, Tomaselli, Lauro, and Quah, plus history and family adventure galore.

With the help of Duckburg's head librarian, Miss Bookbeak, Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie have found the location of the greatest treasure in the world on a long-forgotten map – and it turns out to be right in their own backyard! After spending days exploring every corner of Duckburg, from its prisons to its movie palaces, the quartet of eager entrepreneurs set off to claim their final prize at the spot marked "X" – with Uncle Scrooge providing a history of the monument they're making for along the way! Savvy tour guide BRANDON MONTCLARE and cunning cartographer TOMMASO RONDA chart a scenic course through space, time, and memory in DuckTales #5 – a route richly reflected in newly minted covers by RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!

DUCKTALES #5

Dynamite Entertainment

0625DE938

0625DE939 – DuckTales #5 Francesco Tomaselli Cover – $4.99

0625DE940 – DuckTales #5 Carlo Lauro Cover – $4.99

0625DE941 – DuckTales #5 Alan Quah Cover – $4.99

0625DE942 – DuckTales #5 Cover – $4.99

(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella

In Shops: 2025-07-30

SRP: $4.99

