Dynamite To Publish Army Of Darkness Event Comic For 30th Anniversary

At last week's ComicsPRO Summit, Dynamite Entertainment announced a new Army Of Darkness comic book event to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the film – alongside the 30th anniversary of Chaos Comics and next year's 50th anniversary of Red Sonja.

Army of Darkness was a 1992 American horror comedy film directed, co-written and co-edited by Sam Raimi, co-produced by Robert Tapert and Bruce Campbell and co-written by Ivan Raimi. Starring Campbell and Embeth Davidtz, it was the third instalment in the Evil Dead franchise, and a sequel to Evil Dead II, and follows Ash Williams (Campbell) as he is trapped in the Middle Ages and battles the undead in his quest to return to the present. Originally adapted into a comic book by Dark Horse Comics in 1992, Dynamite Entertainment picked up the license in 2004 and has been publishing Army Of Darkness comic books ever since, though for a while Bruce Campbell refused to sign them as he didn't receive any royalties from the publishing deal, even from covers that featured photographs of his character from the movie.

The character and concept became political in recent years with the series Army Of Darkness; Ash Saves Obama, and Army Of Darkness: Ash For President back in 2016, though maybe that seemed less funny in the years since then. The most recent series was Army Of Darkness: 1979 and the Ash character has been appearing in the Dynamite zombie crossover series Die!namite in its various forms.

There are a lot of comic creations celebrating their 30th year this year, including Image Comics, Youngblood, Spawn, WildCATS, Shadowhawk, Death Of Superman, X-Tinction Agenda, Understanding Comics, the Xeric Foundation, Azrael, the CAPTION convention and the absence of new Miracleman. Now you can add Army Of Darkness to the list. And an event comic, which will include some kind of multi-title publishing plan, for the summer.

