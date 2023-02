Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips' Night Fever Tops Advance Reorder Charts Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips' Night Fever tops the Advance Reorder Charts as they return to Bleeding Cool. Will they return? That's down to you.

I was asked last week if I'd consider reviving the Advance Reorder lists from Diamond Comic Distributors. I asked why? After all, DC Comics has left Diamond almost entirely for Lunar Distribution, and Marvel, Dark Horse and IDW will get a big chunk of their orders through Penguin Random House. It's not as representative of the direct market as it once was, and PRH and Lunatr don't release such figures. I was told that people didn't care and I should just do it anyway. Fair enough. Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. And Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Night Fever graphic novel topping the advance charts…

Product Price Publisher NIGHT FEVER HC (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR I FOC REVEAL (MR) $6.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR A GARNEY (MR) $6.99 BOOM! STUDIOS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR J FOC REVEAL (MR) $6.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH COMP CONSPIRACY DLX HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR K UNLOCKABLE VAR OPENA (M $6.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR C FOIL GARNEY (MR) $8.99 BOOM! STUDIOS DARK RIDE TP VOL 01 (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS KING SPAWN #20 CVR C BLANK SKETCH $2.99 IMAGE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 DISNEY100 HULK VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CLEAR #1 (OF 3) CVR A MANAPUL $4.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR D FOIL KINDT (MR) $8.99 BOOM! STUDIOS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR E 10 COPY INCV MALEEV (MR $6.99 BOOM! STUDIOS DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR A FACSIMILE (C: 0-1-2) $3.99 DYNAMITE BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR B KINDT (MR) $6.99 BOOM! STUDIOS PHANTOM ROAD #1 CVR A WALTA (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA #61 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS X-23 DEADLY REGENESIS #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS KING SPAWN #20 CVR A SPEARS $2.99 IMAGE COMICS ALL NIGHT & EVERY DAY ONE SHOT #1 CVR A FRITTELLA $7.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS PIXIES OF SIXTIES YOU REALLY GOT ME NOW TP (RES) (MR) $22.99 HUMANOIDS INC AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BUFFY THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL #1 CVR A ANINDITO $7.99 BOOM! STUDIOS CLEAR #1 (OF 3) CVR E FOIL MANAPUL $5.99 DARK HORSE COMICS PREDATOR #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS

Product Price Publisher ONE PIECE GN BOX SET VOL 01 (C: 1-0-0) $185.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC SPAWN ORIGINS DLX ED HC VOL 01 $100.00 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM HC VOL 01 $99.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN ORIGINS DLX ED HC VOL 02 $100.00 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN ORIGINS DLX ED HC VOL 04 $100.00 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN ORIGINS DLX ED HC VOL 03 $100.00 IMAGE COMICS ONE PIECE GN BOX SET VOL 04 DRESSROSA TO REVERIE (C: 1-1-2) $185.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC DEATH NOTE BOX SET (CURR PTG) (C: 1-0-0) $114.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC SPAWN ORIGINS DLX ED HC VOL 05 $99.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SAGA TP VOL 10 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS ICE CREAM MAN SUNDAE ED HC VOL 01 (MR) $44.99 IMAGE COMICS CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN ORIGINS NOTT THE BRAVE HC (C: 0-1- $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #1 CVR A GALLANT (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 IDW PUBLISHING SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS UZUMAKI 3IN1 DLX ED HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-0) $27.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC BLOODBORNE TP VOL 01 (MR) $17.99 TITAN COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ONE PIECE GN BOX SET VOL 02 (C: 1-0-0) $185.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS DESCENDER DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN HC (C: 0-1-1) $29.99 IDW PUBLISHING TWIG TP VOL 01 $16.99 IMAGE COMICS SCREAMING HORROR #3 (RES) (MR) $5.99 FANTACO ENTERPRISES INC.