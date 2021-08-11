Emotional Love and Rockets Original By Jamie Hernandez Hits Auction

Love and Rockets is one of the most iconic indie comics of all time, and now you can bid for an emotional page illustrated for the series by Jaime Hernandez. Created and produced by Jaime and his brothers Gilbert and Mario, Love and Rockets has been published since the early 1980s, with Jaime and Gilbert producing most of the stories running under the banner. Jaime's primary focus for his stories, which follow a different narrative path than his brother's, is on the "Locas." Among them is Maggie, the Mechanic mechanic. Jaime's character-building is unique in comics due to his expressive art style, which focuses on the intricacies of life and love, allowing characters to spend pages conversing as well as his writing, which develops these characters over long periods of time. On the page below, which is up for auction at Heritage, you can see why both his writing and artwork in Love and Rockets is so memorable. This nine-panel grid, rendered in clean inks, takes readers of this indie classic through quite a range of emotions.

Jaime Hernandez Love and Rockets #44 Story Page 10 Maggie and Penny Original Art (Fantagraphics, 1994).

Ruby is about to run afoul of Gina Bravo (professional wrestler). Meanwhile, Maggie is storming off in Panel 3, and Penny Century and her mom get the bottom tier on this gorgeous page of ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 13". In Excellent condition.

This beautifully illustrated page of Love and Rockets by Jaime Hernandez is now up for auction over at Heritage. Best of luck to all fans of this indie favorite who are hoping to add this piece of comics history to their collections. Whoever gets to own this one is truly lucky. You can bid on it right here.