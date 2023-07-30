Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Etrian Odyssey, Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Receives New Walkthrough Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming release of Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, as the team at Atlus show off everything about it.

Atlus has released an all-new video for their upcoming release, Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, as you're given a proper walkthrough of the collection. This isn't the end-all-be-all look at the game, especially if you've played the games in this collection; you know there are a lot of things not included here. But this is basically designed to give you an idea of what to expect if you've never played it before or to give those who have a look at what's been improved or changed. Enjoy the video below, as the game is out now.

"Explore the rich beginnings of this RPG franchise with remasters of three timeless adventures that inspire players to go on a journey of discovery, mapping deep dungeons, and building customized parties for exploring and engaging in tactical combat. Play as the leader of a guild of adventurers, searching for rare treasures and secrets within the depths of a vast, sprawling labyrinth. Traverse and draw a map of the environment while encountering enemies large and small in turn-based combat, then return to town to rest, sell materials for better equipment, and manage your party, selecting from a collection of heroes to build the right team for the job."

Survive a vast, labyrinthian forest on the edge of a peaceful village in Etrian Odyssey HD, journey to a floating castle in the sky in Etrian Odyssey II HD, and be transported to an oceanic paradise and rumors of a drowned city in Etrian Odyssey III HD.

Touch screen mapping functionality for the Nintendo Switch. Plot your progress through the labyrinth, drawing walls and placing icons to note special events and resources.

Newly remastered graphics, a remastered soundtrack, and quality of life improvements, including difficulty selection and save slots.

Easy access to the Monstrous Codex, quest log, and skill tree.

Maximize your adventuring by optimizing your party, and choose the character classes that work for your playstyle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!